Explained: The changes coming to Fantasy Premier League 2025-26

Discover all the exciting new features and rule changes coming to Fantasy Premier League 2025/26, from bonus chips to defensive points and elite global leagues.

The 2025/26 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season is bringing a fresh wave of innovation, designed to reward more nuanced performances, enhance strategic play, and provide greater engagement across the board.

From recognising defensive contributions to introducing elite global leagues and a second set of chips, FPL managers have a lot to take in before Gameweek 1. Here’s a breakdown of all the major updates coming your way this season.

Points for defensive contributions

Defensive players finally get their due in FPL. New for 2025/26, players will now earn fantasy points for standout defensive efforts.

Defenders will earn two points if they make 10 combined clearances, blocks, interceptions, and tackles in a single game.

Midfielders and Forwards must reach 12 defensive actions, which also include ball recoveries, to earn the same reward.

This change especially benefits centre-backs and defensive midfielders, making them more viable Fantasy assets than ever before.

Two Sets of Chips

Strategy just got deeper. For the first time in FPL history, managers will receive two full sets of chips in a season:

Wildcard

Free Hit

Triple Captain

Bench Boost

Each set is usable in its respective half of the campaign, giving managers a total of eight chips over the season. However, chips from the first half must be used before Gameweek 19. They will not roll over into the second half.

There’s no Assistant Manager chip this season, so chip usage becomes even more crucial to FPL success.

New leagues for top managers

Two new exclusive leagues are launching this year:

Top 1% in Global League

Top 10% in Global League

These are invite-only competitions for high-performing managers from last season. It adds an elite layer of competition and gives top-tier players something more to aim for beyond mini-leagues and overall ranks.

New rule for assists

FPL is simplifying how fantasy assists are awarded. While the core idea remains - crediting the final pass before a goal - the new rules are more transparent and remove much of the subjectivity.

That’s a significant tweak that could alter point distribution over a campaign.

Extra transfers due to AFCON

The 2025/26 season coincides with the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), and FPL is preparing managers with a helpful adjustment: In Gameweek 16, your free transfers will be topped up to a maximum of five, helping you manage players who may depart early for international duty.

This smart change acknowledges real-world scheduling impacts and helps avoid unnecessary hits for affected squads.

Custom team badges

A fun new feature for creative managers: with the Premier League's partnership with Adobe, FPL players can now design their own custom team badges using Adobe Express and Firefly AI tools.

It’s a purely cosmetic update, but one that adds personality and flair to your team identity.

More chances to earn Bonus Points

Bonus points remain critical in separating similarly performing players during tight matchups. For 2025/26, the system has been refined to reward:

Goalkeeper saves

Goalline clearances

Penalty goals

Successful tackles

This could increase the frequency and variety of bonus point winners, shifting how managers view certain undervalued players.

Fantasy Premier League 2025-26 isn’t just about selecting the best 15 players - it’s about adapting to deeper data, new structures, and smarter decisions. With added depth in scoring, strategy, and competition, this season could be one of the most exciting yet.

Whether you're aiming for mini-league glory or elite global recognition, the tools are in your hands - so build smart, play bold, and let the new era of FPL begin.

