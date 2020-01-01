Fantasy football: FPL Gameweek 36+ transfer advice, captain picks & more

Goal's handy Fantasy Premier League guide aims to assist your team selections ahead of the forthcoming gameweek

Liverpool may well be Premier League champions but there's plenty to still be decided further down the table as we enter the final weeks of the 2019-20 season.

The race to finish in the top four is becoming increasingly intriguing, with Manchester United's draw with Southampton seeing them miss a glorious chance to climb above both Chelsea and Leicester City.

The battle for the spots is also hotting up and, looking at the bottom of the table, 's stay in 's top flight is over but there's still a glimmer of hope for both and Bournemouth after their wins at the weekend.

Just three games remain now as Fantasy Premier League managers look to finish the season with a flurry, with every transfer and starting XI choice potentially being crucial.

From team selection advice to possible captain picks and the latest FPL stats - Goal gives you all the tools you need to turn those arrows green and climb your league tables.

Team selection advice

Chelsea's flailing push to finish in the Champions League spots received a boost on Monday as dropped points at home to and their home fixture with Norwich City is where we start for Gameweek 36+.

The Blues' 3-0 drubbing at the hands of last time out will have concerned FPL bosses but facing the relegated Canaries represents a chance for the likes of Willian (£7.4m) and Christian Pulisic (£7.3m) to get back on track.

Having been in blistering form since the Premier League restart, Bruno Fernandes (£9m) only came away with an assist and five points from the 2-2 draw with Southampton but he'll be back in the starting XI for away and a sale wouldn't really make sense at this stage.

Anthony Martial (£8.4m) fared better than his team-mate, recording 13 points against the Saints, although Mason Greenwood's (£4.9m) quiet showing could well see him replaced for the trip to Selhurst Park as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer freshens things up.

After losing to Southampton at the beginning of July, have bounced back to record consecutive 5-0 wins and in Raheem Sterling (£11.8m) they have the most transferred-in player ahead of Gameweek 36+.

Pep Guardiola loves to rotate his starting XIs but it would be a surprise if the England winger is hooked after his hat-trick against , while Gabriel Jesus (£9.8m) looks another worthwhile investment in attack, given Sergio Aguero's (£11.7m) long-term injury.

face at Emirates Stadium in their next fixture with it being difficult to know exactly what we can expect from Jurgen Klopp's side after another strange result saw the champions drop points at home to last time out.

The result doesn't paint the full picture of what happened at Anfield, though. The Reds enjoyed 75 per cent of the possession and had 24 shots in total and with the Gunners still reeling after their north London derby loss, the likes of Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) and Sadio Mane (£12.2m) could well be back on the goal trail.

A well-rested Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m) should also be back in the starting XI and Klopp will be keen to see an improvement in north London, which is likely to spell danger for a suspect Arsenal defence.

There's no doubting who was the star of Gameweek 35+, with Michail Antonio (£7m) scoring an incredible four goals to inspire West Ham's 4-0 win over Norwich City to bring up 26 points.

The Hammers face at home in their next fixture so it certainly wouldn't be the worst decision to bring in the 30-year-old, with Southampton striker Danny Ings (£7.5m) also proving a popular choice as he prepares to line up against Brighton at St Mary's.

Who is the best captain pick for Gameweek 36+?

After his treble against Brighton, Raheem Sterling (£11.8m) is the most obvious choice for your Gameweek 36+ captaincy

The England winger has accumulated a total of 48 points over the last four gameweeks and although there's always the likelihood that Guardiola will make changes to his starting XI, Sterling surely won't be one that's taken out.

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial (£8.4m) offers an excellent alternative, with the Frenchman enjoying arguably the best form of his career at the moment and playing with supreme levels of confidence.

What was the highest-scoring team from Gameweek 35+?

Total points scored: 156

Star player: Michail Antonio (26 points)

Line-up: Reina (9); Fredericks (11), Diop (10), Alderweireld (10); Sterling (21), Antonio (26), Trezeguet (16), Martial (13); Jesus (14), Solanke (13), McGoldrick (13).

Listen to Goal's Fantasy Football show!

Goal Fantasy Football podcast hosts Sam Brown, Miles Chambers and David Milner discuss your options going into the final weeks of the Premier League season. Listen below and be sure to subscribe!

