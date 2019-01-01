'Fans will wonder, why me?' – Conte aware of Inter supporters' apprehension

The Italian giants confirmed the hiring of a former Chelsea boss as coach on Friday and he accepts it might be a task winning some supporters over

Antonio Conte accepts some fans might object to his appointment as coach due to his background but he insists he is the right man to lead them because he shares their "fearlessness".

Following Thursday's announcement of Luciano Spalletti's dismissal, the hiring of Conte looked a formality after prolonged speculation.

Inter confirmed Conte's arrival on Friday, with the ex- , Juve and coach signing a three-year contract at San Siro.

Despite Conte's successful track record, some Inter fans are less than enthusiastic due to the 49-year-old's strong ties to bitter rivals Juve, whom he represented for 13 years as a player and later coached to three Scudetti.

But Inter released a video shortly after the announcement in which Conte explains why he is a good fit for a "club that's not for everyone".

"Finally, it's time to get back to it," he began, referencing his season away from coaching. "I have many reasons to do so, perhaps even too many and just as many challenges are ahead of me.

"But I can't wait. A club that's not for everyone, with its fans who will be wondering, why me exactly?

"Because we share the same ambitions, fearlessness, hunger and determination. Now it's my turn. I'm here, Inter."

Article continues below

Conte's main priority will be turning Inter into a title-winning side again, having not claimed the crown since 2009-10.

The Nerrazurri finished fourth in the top flight this season, 21 points behind eventual champions Juventus, who have now won eight successive league crowns.

Major changes are expected at San Siro this summer, with the transfer window now open and a number of high profile stars have been linked with an Inter transfer since Conte emerged as the frontrunner to succeed Spalletti.