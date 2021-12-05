Arthur Masuaku broke the tie to hand West Ham United the win in a tightly contested London Derby against Chelsea, with his first ever goal in 96 appearances in the Premier League.

With the score locked at 2-2, the defender received the ball from Michail Antonio in the 86th minute and shaped up for what looked like a cross, only for the ball to wrongfoot Edouard Mendy and end up in the back of the net.

Fans lit up social media after the wonder strike, with debates over the actual intention of Masuaku taking centre stage.

The Congolese defender has now admitted he intended to cross the ball and not shoot for what ended up sealing the win for West Ham.

The defender tweeted: "So, was it a cross or was it a shot? (hint: I was as surprised as you)," followed by laughing emojis.

What fans have said

On Facebook, fans had a good laugh over the goal which dropped Chelsea into their place and primed Manchester City to seize top spot from Thomas Tuchel's men.

One fan, Joshua King, wrote: "It was a cross that scattered Mendy's medulla oblongata."

Another fan was just happy that the goal went in. "We don't care, it is one of the best goals I've seen in my life," Joseph Chinete II wrote.

In real-time, the goal did seem like it wasn’t intended and one fan seemed to agree with that.

Lwendela Musenge said: “It was a fluke, he aimed for a cross. See his celebration, his own foot surprised him.”

@PhrankJones on Twitter took us down memory lane. "That Masuaku goal against Chelsea gave me Papiss Cisse vibes. Chelsea fans can't forget that goal."

A Chelsea fan admitted she was getting used to the unfortunate sight of seeing wonder-goals scored against her team.

@HKuriah said: “Just remembered everyone (mostly the least expected) scores goals and not just goals, screamers against my team. Jahanbakhsh overhead kick, that solo goal by Son, Salah's brilliant top corner and now Masuaku with a Sane-ish goal yesterday”

There couldn’t have come a better time for Masuaku to break his Premier League duck and that brilliant goal could well be a potential goal-of-the-season contender.