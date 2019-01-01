Fans must stop tainting the good name of Gor Mahia in the Caf Confederation Cup - Aduda

The top K’Ogalo official is sending a passionate appeal to club fans to be disciplined when they play at Kasarani on Sunday

fans have been urged to maintain discipline when the side takes on DC Motema Pembe in the play-off of the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday.

The Kenyan champions will be seeking to reach the group stage and must target a win against the Democratic Republic of Congo giants in the first leg battle set for Kasarani ahead of the return leg in a fortnight.

Against USM Alger, incensed Gor Mahia fans threw objects onto the field in the second half of the Caf match which they lost 4-1, and club CEO Omindi Aduda is now pleading with fans to stay away from causing trouble.

“We urge our fans to stay calm and avoid causing trouble when we play against [Motema Pembe] on Sunday,” Aduda told Goal on Saturday.

“I wish the fans will know what we go through when they take matters into their own hands, I wish they know how they taint the good name of the club, the image of the club which we have worked very hard to build in many years.

“We have suffered on many occasions because of crowd trouble being associated with [Gor Mahia], even to get a sponsor becomes a problem because they ask you, what if your fans turn against us and beat us?

“We must keep off hooliganism for the good of the club, we must learn to accept an outcome of any match, we either win, lose or draw, it is that simple and we hope our fans have learnt from the past and will behave against [Motema Pembe].”

Aduda has also urged the fans to turn out in large numbers and also make sure they arrive at Kasarani early enough to support the team.

“We need the fans, we want them to come in large numbers and rally behind the boys,” Aduda continued.

“The gates will be opened as earlier as 10 am and the game will kick-off at 4 pm, so to be precise the fans should be inside the stadium at least by 1 pm. We also remind them tickets for the match will be purchased online with the cheapest ticket going for Sh200.”

Last season, Gor Mahia played in the same competition after dropping from the Caf Champions League and managed to reach the quarter-finals where they lost to RS Berkane from .