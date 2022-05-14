Fans fume at 'unfair' treatment of Liverpool's Mane after his omission from PFA Awards shortlist

Fans have questioned why Senegal forward Sadio Mane was not shortlisted for the Professional Football Association (PFA) Players' Player of the Year Awards despite the good season he is enjoying with Liverpool.

Mane was among the players who had been touted to be in contention for the prestigious individual award but missed out on the nomination with teammates Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold among those shortlisted.

Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Joao Cancelo, West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, Bukayo Saka of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-min Son and Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse are the other nominees but a section of fans are disappointed at Mane's absence.

I would love to know how Bukayo Saka and James Ward-Prowse were nominated ahead of Sadio Mané for Player of the Season… — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) May 13, 2022

Sadio Mane should have been nominated for the Premier League player of the season.🙁 — EFUA 🇬🇭❤ (@Efua_ampofoa) May 13, 2022

Bowen, Ward-Prowse made EPL player of the season over Sadio Mane is criminal.



They disrespect the talent of this guy so much. Pure nonsense. pic.twitter.com/fD7MH9fsMy — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) May 13, 2022

The amount of disrespect Sadio Mane gets is crazy — Ebube (@chiiebubechii) May 14, 2022

Ward-Prowse, Saka, Bowen are all in player of the year shortlist but no Sadio Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo. Wheew — SITSO (@OfficialSitso) May 13, 2022

Have you been watching cricket? Yo, Mane is a baller, big-game player , the engine in attack , wah you on man — Busayomi (@idbusayo007) May 13, 2022

Sadio Mane deserves it all 👏 pic.twitter.com/DLI07ZO1Zr — quarezma (@farawayhaan) May 14, 2022

Mane has been in great form this season, better than Salah. — Walter Chari (@WalterChari4) May 14, 2022

Why is Sadio Mane not nominated? 😒 — Lets (@iamlsmaada) May 13, 2022

Sadio Mane and Bernardo Silva not even included in the premier league player of the year nomination is disgusting — PRESIDER (@iam_presider) May 13, 2022

Some fans feel Mane does not get the credit he deserves and should go elswehere if his efforts are to be recognised.

Sadio Mane has to leave Liverpool for Bayern Munich. Them never dey support him like they do Salah, if we are all being honest — Elvis 🇬🇭 (@Kayjnr10) May 13, 2022

With Mane among the players who have been touted as a favourite to win the Ballon d'Or award, some fans feel one has to be realistic.

The disrespect towards Sadio Mane’ by EPL is crazy that hypocritical behaviors of shouting ballon d’or to him then not to make it in EPL player of the season list very annoying see Bowen,Saka and other average English stars ahead of him unlucky Mane deserves more hype🙈 — Babucarrcescfatty (@babucarrcesc) May 13, 2022

Sadio Mane couldn’t make PFA player of the season shortlist but a deluded fanbase want him to win Balon D’or. Make it make sense 😂😭 — NUNGUA BURNA ( FACTOS RONALDO ) (@viewsdey) May 13, 2022

So Sadio Mane didn't get a nomination for the EPL Player of the year and some deluded fans think he is a competition for Benzema in the Ballon D'or race haha — Twilight🇬🇭🏴‍☠️ (@the_marcoli_boi) May 13, 2022

Mane has played a pivotal part as Liverpool challenge for an unprecedented quadruple.

The former Southampton star has scored 22 goals in all competitions this season with a number of his strikes coming in crucial games for the Reds.

He has a chance to add onto that tally as Liverpool look to win a second trophy of the season when they take on Chelsea in Saturday's FA Cup final at Wembley.

