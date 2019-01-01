Fans facilitated AFC Leopards to honour match against KCB - Kamura

The defender, in a Facebook post, reveals how the club's faithful offered a helping hand which enabled them to host their opponents in Nakuru

AFC defender Robinson Kamura has revealed how fans facilitated the team to honour their Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against FC.

Kamura, who is also Ingwe's captain, returned from injury and started the match and has now thanked the fans whom he says helped them travel to Afraha Stadium for the Thursday match against the Bankers.

The match ended with a 0-0 scoreline.

“Once again we say thank you to everyone who made it possible for us to travel to Nakuru and play KCB FC. We really appreciate your efforts towards our team and please don't lose hope,” Kamura said in a Facebook post.

“Let's stand with the team always because we shall all smile again soon. As players, we will keep on working hard because this is what we love doing as we wait for better days ahead.”

With AFC Leopards facing a cash crisis, and players together with the coaches going for months without pay, Kamura revealed the exact amount the fans through various branches contributed for the team.

“I would love to say a big thank you to the branches for the Sh210,000 contribution towards the team. We really appreciate it and may God bless you all and give you strength always,” the former and defender concluded.

Ingwe are eighth on the table with 18 points and will face on December 15 before concluding the league's assignments for this month with a match against Mathare United on December 22.