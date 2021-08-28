Fanendo Adi: Minnesota United sign former Columbus Crew forward

The 30-year-old Super Eagle had been a free agent after the expiry of his contract at Columbus Crew in 2020

Minnesota United have confirmed the signing of Major League Soccer veteran and forward Fanendo Adi.

The 30-year-old Nigeria player has joined Minnesota on a one-year contract, with an option to extend the same after impressing in training following the expiry of his contract with Columbus Crew.

“Fanendo has been in training with us for a few days and we’ve liked what we’ve seen,” Minnesota head coach Adrian Heath told the club’s official website.

“Obviously, he’s very experienced within the league, scored goals within the league, has won an MLS Cup. Two of my staff members here - Sean McCauley and Cameron Knowles - have worked with Adi for years and know everything there is to know about him. We’ve had this position open and we think he’s a little bit different than everybody else that we’ve got.

“He’s a very impressive size: you look at him, he’s a huge man, but he’s in really good condition. I was pleasantly surprised when I looked at his age, he’s 30, so there are plenty more years in him. We think it’s a really good move for both parties.

𝗙𝗮𝗻𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗼 𝗔𝗱𝗶



We've signed the Nigerian forward and MLS veteran to a one year contract. pic.twitter.com/WXjiqfhcPy — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) August 27, 2021

“He wants to get his career back going again and we’ve been delighted with that which we’ve seen since we’ve had him in training with us.”

Another statement on the club website stated: “The 6-foot-4 Fanendo Adi emerged as a goalscoring force for the Timbers, netting 54 goals over five MLS seasons (126 appearances), including back-to-back 16 goal seasons.

“While with Columbus Crew in 2020, Adi made 11 regular-season appearances. Adi began his professional career in Slovakia before bouncing to five different clubs in Europe in three years, most notably with FC Copenhagen in Denmark, where he spent the first half of the 2013-14 season.

“Portland acquired him on loan with an option to buy in May 2014.

“Internationally, Adi spent time in the Nigerian youth system with the U23 national team, last appearing in 2011. Adi was later called up to the full Nigeria national team for Africa Cup of Nations qualifying in March 2016, but did not make an appearance.”

On January 27, 2020, Columbus announced they had claimed Adi off the Major League Soccer Waiver List.