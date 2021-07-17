Fan View: Zwane should have been in charge against Al Ahly, Baxter cost Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs' fairytale journey in the 2020/21 Caf Champions League ended in heartbreak as the Soweto giants succumbed to a loss to Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly in the final on Saturday.
Mosimane mastermind Al Ahly's emphatic 3-0 win over Chiefs as the South African coach became the first African coach to win the Champions League title three times.
Only Portuguese tactician Manuel Jose has won the trophy more, with four titles.
Chiefs' management made a big decision prior to the match which took place at Stade Mohammed V in Morocco as Stuart Baxter took charge of the team for the first time after the English mentor had received his South African work permit.
His two assistants, Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard, had guided Amakhosi to the final following the departure of Gavin Hunt, who was dismissed by the Naturena-based club after the local coach steered the team to the Champions League semi-finals.
Happy Mashiane's red card on the stroke of half-time left Chiefs on the back foot, and Baxter had to watch on as Mohamed Sherif, Mohamed Magdi Afsha and Amr El Solia scored for Al Ahly in the second-half.
Check out how Twitter reacted to the final:# #