Fan View: Zwane should have been in charge against Al Ahly, Baxter cost Kaizer Chiefs

Many took to social media to react to the encounter which saw Amakhosi concede three times in the second-half

Kaizer Chiefs' fairytale journey in the 2020/21 Caf Champions League ended in heartbreak as the Soweto giants succumbed to a loss to Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly in the final on Saturday.

Mosimane mastermind Al Ahly's emphatic 3-0 win over Chiefs as the South African coach became the first African coach to win the Champions League title three times.

Only Portuguese tactician Manuel Jose has won the trophy more, with four titles.

Chiefs' management made a big decision prior to the match which took place at Stade Mohammed V in Morocco as Stuart Baxter took charge of the team for the first time after the English mentor had received his South African work permit.

His two assistants, Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard, had guided Amakhosi to the final following the departure of Gavin Hunt, who was dismissed by the Naturena-based club after the local coach steered the team to the Champions League semi-finals.

Article continues below

Happy Mashiane's red card on the stroke of half-time left Chiefs on the back foot, and Baxter had to watch on as Mohamed Sherif, Mohamed Magdi Afsha and Amr El Solia scored for Al Ahly in the second-half.

Check out how Twitter reacted to the final:

Arthur Zwane coached a dead team for about 5 high pressure matches and lost none(0)😖He and the boys somehow understood each other and when he was supposed to finish where he left off, Kaizer Chiefs management decides to take the role from him💔. #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/vEiKmBtDMa — I Am I Was💯 (@Cliffo97465368) July 17, 2021

Pitso played 10 games against Baxter ....Won 5...Drew 3 ..and 2 loss

He was wondering and very worried about Zwane s TACTICS

CHIEFS underrated Zwane — Brocken Arrow (@BMaripa) July 17, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs game plan was bad from start bcs they decided to stay @ back. Baxter must take the blame. #CAFCLFinal pic.twitter.com/ObsJ0MKCNQ — Lawrence Chauke (@LWR08) July 17, 2021

#CAFCLFinal

Gavin Hunt and Artuer Zwane took Chiefs to the Final ... Baxter just messed this up 😭😭😭 https://t.co/2Pbrt4R4fx — Sizwe Nkambule (@SizweNkambule_) July 17, 2021

It's not that we not supporting Kaizer Chiefs.

We can't ignore Pitso Mosimane making us Proud🤣🤣🤣#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/tEMpdtWCaI — tronix_rsa (@tronix_rsa) July 17, 2021

Chiefs management showed that they have issues with 10111. Arthur Zwane would have done better, why was Castro, Ngezana not used in the first half? — LakeyMsibi (@LakeyMsibi) July 17, 2021

I'm going to say this now.



Bringing Baxter in to take charge for the final was a mistake. A BIG mistake by Kaizer Chiefs. #TotalEnergiesCAFCLFinal #Amakhosi4Life — Amakhosi4LIVE (@amakhosi4live) July 17, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs should be proud of their journey to the CAFCL final.



Prior to Al Ahly winning the title last year, they lost back-to-back finals in 2017 and 2018. The most important thing is what Amakhosi does to prepare for the new season and return to the top two PSL sides. pic.twitter.com/aAUbLLOW5p — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) July 17, 2021

Baxters 1st season at chiefs lost to pitso on the 1st game of his tenure and went on to win the league.



Baxter's 2nd sting chiefs loses to Pitso again,can history repeat it's self? — God's Defense General👮🏿‍♂️ (@kay_raps) July 17, 2021

I doubt Baxter will have that much of an impact at Chiefs though this upcoming season, I've never rated him as a manager — Nomndayi (@Maluphiwe) July 17, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs Fans are blaming Baxter for today’s loss? Hayi Niyanya shame. Even Klopp can’t do anything with that KC squad — Mazibula (@LindiswaNyembez) July 17, 2021

Chiefs made an error honestly! Zwane must have finished the job...Baxter had the best squad during his time and evn failed to advance to the group stage — Kagiso (@KAGISO501) July 17, 2021

Before we roast Kaizer Chiefs, let us congratulate them for making it this far in this competition ✌️#CAFCLFinal pic.twitter.com/mGiSWK8tbA — K U L A N I (@kulanicool) July 17, 2021

#Kaizer chiefs fans think Arthur zwane doesn't have experience to coach kaizer chiefs but blame companies to prefer someone who have experience over them #CAFCLFinal #Amakhosi4Life #Chiefs — Bong'sn (@Bongiseni11) July 17, 2021

Congratulations to Pitso for raising our South African flag and also congratulations to Kaizer Chiefs for taking second position✌🏽#CAFCLFinal#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/6GhkrGcK0x — King Selepe Lesedi🔵 (@DJKingSelepe) July 17, 2021

Not Kaizer Chiefs fans claiming the arrest of Jacob Zuma affected the players #CAFCLFinal pic.twitter.com/t150b2XmZz — uMalambaneZN ➐ (@umalambane_zn) July 17, 2021

Kaizer Motaung's decision to overlook Arthur Zwane, in my honest opinion will haunt him😞😞😞



We will never relive memories we had with him, I've said it before and I will say it again. It was a desperate move motivated by grief.



Chiefs should have trusted Zwane — Thabo✊🏿✊🏿 🇿🇦® (@ThaboFresh) July 17, 2021

🤣🤣If Chiefs can do what some fans say about Baxter, they will end hiring and firing coaches even more than 3 coaches a season. — Abongile (@Abongil10646431) July 17, 2021

You guys didn't tell us that the people who were looting were kaizer chiefs fans looting in advance



Manyama Pitso pic.twitter.com/qpvHLjTEGU — S H A N E K E Y🌺 (@samuoosa) July 17, 2021

I'm proud of my team reaching CAFCL final was an achievement to us cause we never sign players, I will always love you Kaizer Chiefs Football Club 🥰✌🏻😊 — ᴍᴘᴏʟᴏᴋᴇɴɢ🤩 (@M_Mohafa) July 17, 2021

Jokes aside.. For what it's worth, Kaizer Chiefs did us proud by reaching the final, we never expected them to get this far but they did it



From a Sundowns fan.. You made us proud 🙏🏾 #CAFCLFinal pic.twitter.com/225LTQBuTL — Xhosa is 🔥 🇿🇦™® (@TakaTina1) July 17, 2021