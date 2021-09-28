Fan View: 'You deserve total respect' - Reactions as Wanyama retires from Harambee Stars

The 30-year-old announced his exit from the national team promising to remain an ardent fan

CF Montreal captain Victor Wanyama announced on Monday he has retired from international football, ending his 15-year service for Harambee Stars.

The midfielder opted to hang his boots from the East African nation after former coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee overlooked him during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Uganda and Rwanda respectively.

In the statement obtained by Goal, Wanyama admitted playing for the national team was a dream come true and appreciated the privilege of captaining the team.

The 30-year-old has expressed his optimism that he will one day be part of the Football Kenya Federation administration team, but until then, he will remain an ardent fan of the national team.

Supporters have taken to their social media accounts to react after the experienced midfielder opted to retire.

HANDS 🙌🏽 IT IS TIME:@victorwanyama you’re a good fighter, a role model to many & a leader. You have never disappointed when it comes to National duties. You carried Kenya 🇰🇪 flag with Pride & Honour, you deserve total respect ✊. Your hard work & perseverance will be missed 🤗😍 pic.twitter.com/hHZvUaKUwW — 🇰🇪Cynthia Wanyama🇰🇪 (@CYNTHIA_WANYAMA) September 28, 2021

A special thank you to harambee stars captain Victor Wanyama for the good memories. All the best in the remaining part of your career Big Vic. — MABUKA (@ismomanyi) September 28, 2021

So you're telling me Victor Wanyama has retired from International football at the age of 30? pic.twitter.com/j49eTsFh6e — 𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐉𝐀 (@iamjoseh_) September 28, 2021

Victor wanyama is composed and humble. Very grounded but the management of sports let him down. Keep making it 💪 — Humhprey 💻 🇰🇪 (@Humhpreyomondi3) September 28, 2021

Victor Wanyama is the best ever football player we had....our goat

Special mentions to mike origi,oliech,mariga n the rest who were great...but Vic really bossed his career — Manu (@Rop_manu) September 28, 2021

Withdrawing From International Duties After Being Dropped in 2 Matches is unpatriotic and shameful to a professional Footballer like Victor Wanyama.

The Worst Possible Way to end an Inspiring Story.#TheLionOfMuthurwa pic.twitter.com/55AF9ik06q — Elvis Ong'ayo Ateka (@elvis_ateka) September 28, 2021

Best of luck wherever you go Victor Wanyama.

You did it for the country an we are grateful pic.twitter.com/6kAnSVdrE6 — Gatanga Finest (@prince_ericko) September 28, 2021

29 years old Victor Wanyama, has announced his retirement from International Football.



Might the youth be convinced to rescind the decision till he clocks 35 years? He is still very young#UkweliUsemwe Githurai pic.twitter.com/sFQ1gcyHft — Mil Nke ~ Stay Taliban 🇰🇪 (@Millyn254) September 28, 2021

Good service Captain 👏 @VictorWanyama.All the best in your future endeavours 🙏



Role model 👏 https://t.co/jrYZWTNqRA — Martha karimi (@Marthakarimi) September 27, 2021

Victor Wanyama retires from International football. wuh! Lemi just say Kasarani. Happy retirement lion of muthurwa! — Masui (@Itsmasui) September 27, 2021

A true Captain. A true Lion.

Congrats on an illustrious international career, @VictorWanyama! 🇰🇪 #CFMTL https://t.co/UZbVVC0sDI — Arcadio Marcuzzi ⚽️🌎 (@_marcuzzi) September 27, 2021

Victor Wanyama.( @VictorWanyama ) carried the country's flag with pride and honour, wishing him a happy retirement.

Such an amazing player, our hero forever.

Best of luck lion

Mkenya Daima 🇰🇪🇰🇪 pic.twitter.com/On6DUUR0Ie — ma⚒sh (@lucas_maish) September 27, 2021

Wishing you a very happy retirement from international football champ!!!! Thank you for changing the face of Kenyan soccer. #Legend @VictorWanyama pic.twitter.com/I2r1J7xJ85 — Maina Kageni (@ItsMainaKageni) September 27, 2021

Happy retirement @VictorWanyama



The experience you have gained in the field over the years, will surely be needed off the field https://t.co/eO85jkTuUW — Stephen Muchoki (@stemuch) September 27, 2021

I would like to immensely thank @VictorWanyama for his central role in KE National team. The world out there will never forget your header against Barcelona and the thunderbolt screamer of 04/02/2018 which earned you goal of the month. I wish you all the best in your retirement. pic.twitter.com/VR35rlunUO — James Mutinda (@JMutinda_snr) September 27, 2021