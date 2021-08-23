'Worthy of Puskas' - ex-Man City Yaw Yeboah's Messi-esque strike triggers excitement
Getty
Ghana attacker Yaw Yeboah has become a major topic of discussion on social media after scoring a magnificent solo goal for Wisla Krawkow against Gornik Leczna in the Polish Ekstraklasa.
In the matchweek five fixture on Saturday, the Ghana U23 captain and former Manchester City man received a ball just at the edge of the ball with his back to goal, danced his way past four markers in the box before shooting past the goalkeeper from close range.
A footage of the goal, also highlighted by Fifa, has gone viral on social media, generating a lot of excitement, as well as links to the prestigious Puskas Award reserved for the best goal of the calendar year.
Editors' Picks
- Tusker FC will find it tough to qualify for Caf Champions League group stage - Mutiso
- Kaiky: Europe's biggest clubs queuing up to sign Santos' 'new Marquinhos'
- More problems at Gor Mahia as Odhiambo claims money disappeared from bank account
- Man Utd transfers: Camavinga deal unlikely, Pogba saga drags on and no West Ham bid for Lingard
Below are some of the best reactions: