The Southern Africans seem to have turned doubters to believers with their victory over the Black Stars on Monday

South Africa claimed a well-deserved 1-0 win over Ghana in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier at FNB Stadium on Monday evening.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane's late strike helped end Bafana Bafana's five-match winless run against the Black Stars across all competitions.

The victory also took South Africa to the top of their qualifying group (Group G) with four matches left, but some Bafana fans already believe that the team will go all the way and qualify for next year's World Cup.

Only the 10 group winners will advance to the third and final round of qualifying, which will decide which five teams go on to the finals hosted by Qatar next year.

Nevertheless, some South African fans believe that coach Hugo Broos' side has what it takes to not only qualify for the global tournament, but to go all the way to the final.

Check out how Twitter reacted to Bafana's narrow win over Ghana:

I wonder who is going to play against Bafana Bafana in the World cup final in Qatar😭😭 I feel for them pic.twitter.com/eVV9CvrfJr — The Great Venda (@JustJamal_) September 6, 2021

The question is, who's going to stop bafana bafana in QATAR...because as things stand they're already in the Fifa World cup finals...!!! pic.twitter.com/u5Yg6ujReB — Tiisetso™ (@Maloka_Tiisetso) September 6, 2021

Hugo Broos will take Bafana Bafana to Qatar 🇶🇦 Fifa World Cup 2022.

We need to support them. Siyaya eQatar pic.twitter.com/qGsgdJ7YGn — Lungile Mabena Ngcambelo (@_Ngcambelo) September 5, 2021

Tomorrow I will start saving Money to go watch Bafana Bafana in Qatar.



We want Italy in Finals🙌🏾☝🏾🤭 pic.twitter.com/2DvuM6vu5x — K_lani.🇨🇺x🇿🇦 (@knmlambo) September 6, 2021

This will be my walk at Qatar next year when Bafana Bafana plays England in the semi finals pic.twitter.com/eHzgDEW3z8 — I N D Y🇿🇦 (@_IndividuAlly_) September 6, 2021

QATAR 2022 FINAL



BAFANA BAFANA vs ITALY



Ya'll ready 😍😍😍😍? — IDyani endala (@Mzido30) September 6, 2021

This Bafana - they way they are playing deserve to go to Qatar — Lenn Moleko (@Lenn_Moleko) September 6, 2021

Qatar World Cup 2022



Group C



Germany 🇩🇪

South Africa 🇿🇦

Brazil 🇧🇷

England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



And we top the table like nobody business 🔥🔥🔥🔥

Bafana Bafana | Ofori | Baxter | Pitso — Sibongiseni Zulu🇿🇦 (@mageba_m) September 7, 2021

@SAFA_net I think, we should send our experts to Qatar to go and check weather conditions, accommodation etc.



As Bafana Bafana will qualify to the world cup. #RSAGHA — Ta'Bongs (@bongani923004) September 6, 2021

South Africa need to believe they can qualify for the 2022 World Cup. What's worse than losing is if you don't even dream of Qatar during the first matchday. Not long ago, Bafana Bafana beat the Pharaohs in Egypt during the Afcon. Hopefully this win over Ghana will instill belief — Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) September 6, 2021

Bafana played without wingers , they played with a front 3 , one of the from 3 that started scored a goal ... I hate using references however Liverpool also has a non scoring striker and he is an important player in that team ... Evidence will lead us to Qatar — SoulGrind (@Vain_Selolo) September 6, 2021

Congratulations Bafana Bafana on your deserved victory against Black Stars, Ghana. This is a huge victory that can help us qualify for the World Cup in Qatar if we get a positive result against Ethiopia!@BafanaBafana @ghanafaofficial #BafanaBafana #RSAGHA — ♿Mthobeli Chris Mlambo♿ (@mlambo_chris1) September 6, 2021

We going to Qatar ⚽⚽⚽😜😜 bafana bafana — The Unqualified Football Writer (@MUtdwriter) September 6, 2021

Fifa World Cup Final(Qatar) will be like:



Bafana Bafana 3-0 Belgium pic.twitter.com/2ejTYg4IjC — Your Boy Nextdoor🇿🇦 (@Sthabalala_ZA) September 6, 2021

Well played gents. Better showing than the last game even though Ghana weren't at full strength. Bafana to Qatar is still a bit early to say but a good start to qualification. — Nhlanhla Or Shaky (@EnEsKayACM) September 6, 2021

If Bafana qualifies for 2022, I’d sell my moms car for those Qatar tickets😭 — Tiisetso (@ch0pgod) September 6, 2021

Even if Bafana Bafana Wins this group, we still have to play another Double legged tie (against another group winner) and only then we’ll Qualify for Qatar 2022...Yoh ayinde leNdlela 😭😭 but masenze man 🔥 — Ta West (@wfreemantle) September 6, 2021

Yes! Yes! Yes! I'd rather cry in Qatar 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦💪💪💪



Go Bafana Bafana 🙌🙌 — Mr Radley (@PeteRadali) September 6, 2021

Bafana vs Germany Qatar 2022 world cup final! Save this tweet 😎 — IG: Khuleka_Xaba (@khuxaba) September 6, 2021

#DiskiSimplified Great performance by Bafana Bafana... Form is temporary and class is permanent... Siyaya e Qatar 2022💪💯 — Maitshane Noah🇧🇼 (@MaitshaneN) September 6, 2021

Bafana Bafana is finally going to Qatar let's hold on pic.twitter.com/qHY9eFVHHW — gavin (@gavin_MCT) September 6, 2021

Bafana Bafana is gonna win the 3rd/4th PO in 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup 🇿🇦. Dankie magents 👏🏿 #BafanaBafana — BREADWINNER 🍞🍞 (@00i8i00) September 6, 2021

As I start saving for my return flight and hotel bookings to go watch Bafana Bafana in Qatar.. pic.twitter.com/w1pD9xrd2l — OSKIDO (@Oscar_T_Hamese) September 6, 2021

He said he wanted 4 points and that's what he got "Bafana Bafana" to Qatar 🕺🕺🕺 pic.twitter.com/AbOZCkEtsQ — Zanothando (@mant_do) September 6, 2021

Yesss Bafana the Boyz we wanna go to Qatar World Cup #BafanaBafana — Magasela (@Uchaszee) September 6, 2021

If ur name is not on the list ur not going wth us to QATAR to watch bafana bafana playing final pic.twitter.com/86dkARpkGE — PAPA'KHOMO (@mapiran1) September 6, 2021