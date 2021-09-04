Fan View: ‘Useless without Asamoah Gyan’ – How Ghana reacted to win over Ethiopia
Ghana had sealed a 1-0 victory against Ethiopia in their 2022 World Cup opener but their fans were far from impressed by their performance in the Group G fixture on Friday.
In their opening game of the qualifiers for the global showpiece, Mubarak Wakaso’s first-half goal, which had more to do with sloppy goalkeeping, ensured a narrow win for the hosts in Cape Coast.
The 2010 tournament quarter-finalists were without the injured duo of Arsenal’s Thomas Partey and Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus on the day, a probable reason for their struggle to take control of the game, particularly in the second half.
Editors' Picks
With a big matchday two away clash against South Africa on the cards on Monday, Ghanaians have shown an apparent concern by the team’s laboured performance against Ethiopia.
Below are some of the best reactions on social media: