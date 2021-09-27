Fan View: 'Tottenham Hotspur made Arsenal look like prime Barcelona'

The Gunners scored thrice in the first half to silence their city rivals who scored their consolation late in the game

Fans have taken to their respective social media accounts to express their feelings after Arsenal's 3-1 win over their North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Gunners needed just 12 minutes to set the ball rolling. Bukayo Saka picked an unmarked Emile Smith Rowe inside the area and the latter made no mistake from close range.

Smith Rowe then set up his captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the Gunners' second in the 27th minute, before Saka made it 3-0 seven minutes later to ensure the hosts went into the break with a healthy lead.

Spurs managed to get their consolation in the 79th minute after Son Heung-Min finished a Sergio Reguilon pass.

The victory ensured the Mikel Arteta-led charges climbed to 10th position on the log with nine points, as many as their sworn rivals who are a position lower with as many points. The win also ensured Arsenal went above Spurs for the first time since October 25th, 2020.

Here are the best reactions by the fans after Sunday's North London Derby.

Tottenham made Arsenal look like prime Barcelona in that game... Anyway, Tottenham will be much better once Harry Kane returns for them. #ARSTOT pic.twitter.com/linwINAQU5 — THE MANDEM-LORIAN (@kenyanninjachef) September 26, 2021

Arsenal Won, Hamilton Won, aaah what a weekend!! Happy to go to work tomorrow 😊 — script_ (@Slim_chevy) September 26, 2021

Beautiful weekend for arsenal! Arsenal 3 Tottenham Hotspur 1, arsenal women 5 Manchester city women 0 — nicholas kariuki (@muthaara) September 26, 2021

Levels of happiness, job satisfaction and Productivity levels in many African countries will go up for the next 7 days following Arsenal's emphatic win over Spurs. — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) September 26, 2021

For once, I am proud to be an ardent Arsenal fan. See how happy Emile Smith Rowe. Everyone, including Mikel Arteta is excited. Keep it up the Gunners! #ARSTOT pic.twitter.com/TARZO8L3MG — Stephen Mutoro (@smutoro) September 26, 2021

Credit to where it is due...Congrats Arsenal,manager,players and greatly... fans!!! Everything came very much alive today. All the best every game... #Brilliant !! — Paul Kagame (@PaulKagame) September 26, 2021

Arsenal fans should pay me, uf you guys saw me during your game — Tired of being a stranger (@jimkahiga) September 26, 2021

FT.



Arsenal 3 - 1 Tottenham Hotspurs



We are the Gunners. #TheGamePlan pic.twitter.com/ZDM9FQRjXS — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) September 26, 2021

Arsenal now look rejuvenated, today it was impressive we can say it is positive vibes. — PAUL MAWIRA (@PAULMAWIRA1) September 26, 2021

Arsenal won and the world is happy 😊 #ARSTOT — Frøst (@kibet_kevink) September 26, 2021

Bro after this girl I will choose Arsenal all day any day 😙😙😙!!!! Two beautiful things — Lorro_thee (@LorroThee) September 26, 2021

What a day for the Arsenal Family. ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/ljaJ9vKn1l — Andrew Gunner (@AndrewdaGunner1) September 26, 2021