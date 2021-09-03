Fan View: 'Terrible, garbage football' - Kenyans unconvinced after Harambee Stars' goalless draw vs Uganda
Fufa.
The majority of Kenyans have hit out at the Harambee Stars after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Uganda in a 2022 World Cup qualifier at the Nyayo Stadium on Thursday.
Fans who reacted to the stalemate felt the Harambee Stars missed a big chance to harvest points that would have been vital in the qualification journey despite the fact that they met a new-look Cranes side in the encounter.
In the dull encounter in Nairobi, both sides failed to create clear cut chances and neither goal was seriously threatened.
Editors' Picks
- Chelsea's summer transfer window: Are Lukaku and Saul enough to win the title?
- Omollo: Why Gor Mahia struggled in concluded FKF Premier League season
- Hulk returns from wilderness for Brazil World Cup qualifiers and Argentina grudge match
- Grealish will never be England's Zidane says Waddle as he warns of Le Tissier trap
Kenya have already travelled to Kigali for the second qualifier against Rwanda on September 5 as Uganda shift focus to their encounter against Mali the day thereafter.
Here are the best comments from fans after the game: