Fan View: South Africa have been playing most beautiful football under Broos - mixed reactions after win

South Africa made another step towards the final phase of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers after defeating Zimbabwe by a solitary goal on Thursday.

The in-form Kaizer Chiefs playmaker Keagan Dolly set up Teboho Mokoena for the only goal of the match played at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. It was a vital win for Bafana Bafana after their rivals Ghana dropped points earlier on.

The Black Stars had come into the match against Ethiopia as favourites and even managed to take a 22nd-minute lead courtesy of captain Andre Ayew. But Getaneh Kebede struck back in the 72nd minute to ensure spoils were shared.

After Thursday's results, Bafana Bafana opened a three-point gap on top of the table. They are on 13 points, while Ghana come in second with 10. Fans took to their respective social media accounts to express their feelings after South Africa's win.

Hugo Broos is not a fraud. I won’t lie and say we’ve been playing the most beautiful football under him, we shouldn’t have collected 6 points against Ethiopia, but we need to acknowledge that he’s a winner and doing it with a young squad! That’s great for Bafana going forward. — Sabelo (@surbZ__) November 12, 2021

Hugo is huge. I for one respects him mostly for believing in young players- the granules that most coaches neglected are becoming the concrete in building a strong Bafana Bafana. — Wanga_Tshif_N🍌 (@Wanga_X_YZ) November 12, 2021

It's Bafana Bafana winning crucial games with few players of the best team in the league — Sophitsho (@The_Saem) November 12, 2021