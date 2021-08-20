Fan View: ‘Some things don’t make sense’ – Kenyans question Kariobangi Sharks keepers in Harambee Stars squad

The inclusion of two Sharks goalkeepers causes uproar amongst fans as Jacob Mulee picked provisional squad of 36 players

Kenyans have taken to their social media pages to register their displeasure at the Harambee Stars squad named on Friday ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifying matches.

Coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee announced a 36-man provisional squad ahead of the Uganda game but the fans have questioned the absence of Simba SC defender Joash Onyango and the inclusion of two goalkeepers from Kariobangi Sharks.

Sharks are owned by Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa and in the squad, they have produced five players among them two goalkeepers – Brian Bwire and Brandon Obiero - as well as defender Daniel Sakari, midfielder Patillah Omotto, and striker Erick Kapaito.

The inclusion of the two keepers from one team has left fans questioning whether the squad was indeed compiled by Mulee or Mwendwa's hand was on it.

Another talking point from the squad is the absence of defender Joash Onyango, who currently turns out for Simba SC of Tanzania, and captain Victor Wanyama, who features for CF Montreal in Major League Soccer.

Some of the notable inclusions in the squad include defender Joseph Okumu of KAA Gent (Belgium), Sweden-based Eric Johanna, Eric Ouma of AIK (Sweden), Al-Duhail SC’s striker Michael Olunga, and the Zambia-based trio of Ian Otieno (Zesco United), Duke Abuya (Nkana FC), and Duncan Otieno (Power Dynamos).

Kenya will compete in Group E alongside Rwanda, Mali, and Uganda and will open their campaign against the Cranes on September 2, at Nyayo Stadium, after which they will travel to face Rwanda on Friday, September 3, 2021.

Below is how the fans reacted on Twitter to the naming of the squad.

Somethings don't make sense at all. Kariobangi's 2 keepers have been called up in Harambee stars prelimnary squad. So Mwendwa and Mulee wants us to believe that Shark's back up keeper is better than all these KPL goalies? Since AFC leopards signed Oyemba he ceased being good? — odhiambo odhiambo (@wyckliffeowiti) August 20, 2021

You give both Bwire &Brandon a chance ahead of Gad Mathew yet he's been on fire this season?Aren't we discouraging the players?Joash has been a steady performer for Simba FC,especially in the CAFCL? Why is Omala included when KCB's Derick Otanga has been scoring goals in the KPL? — Sally Bolo (@SallyBolo) August 20, 2021

Montreal Impact midfielder Victor Wanyama left out of Harambee Stars provisional squad for World Cup qualifiers #Pitchside pic.twitter.com/3Jpc5OX1Pc — #ItsTheSergent (@Jose_TheSergent) August 20, 2021

Victor Wanyama, Onyanyo Joash, and Teddy Akumu are all missing from Harambee Stars' newly designated provisional squad! When will we be able to choose a national squad that is consistent? — Sally Bolo (@SallyBolo) August 20, 2021

Where is JOASH ONYANGO? — Wanda Wesonga (@wandawesonga) August 20, 2021

I can't understand why Cliff Nyakeya is not in yet I can see Omala and Abuya who have not played competitive football for quite some time now. — Michael Odock (@Odockmike) August 20, 2021

Harambee Stars head coach has unveiled a provisional squad for the upcoming African Cup qualifiers against Uganda. Interestingly he has called 2 goalkeepers from the same club (Kariobangi sharks). Kariobangi sharks is owned by FKF president Mr. Nick Mwendwa. — Lloyd Onyango (@lloydOnyango) August 20, 2021

.@Mulemig is asking why Harambee Stars have two GoalKeepers from the same team (Kariobangi Sharks)? pic.twitter.com/cJfk6gn2vL — Eric Njiru (@EricNjiiru) August 20, 2021

I am not seeing Cliff Nyakeya??

He was pivotal in our matches — OtequeE (@ElcanaOteque) August 20, 2021

It's like the two keepers will play together in goal. I have never seen such. I now believe some players pay to be called up in the national team. — Alex Ndekere (@alexarshavin) August 20, 2021

Kenya needs a serious coach and serious football management.mwendwa must go with all his slayqueens.we are tired. — Kibaara patts (@KibaaraP) August 20, 2021

Harambee Stars' provisional squad is out and I'm just speechless. Somethings will never change. pic.twitter.com/ibvNjK9SEX — Elijah Ouko (@elijah_ouko) August 20, 2021

Last time we were told he lacked match fitness,we accepted,we moved on.What happened?Harambee Stars lost against Comoros and we won't be in Cameroon.We back at it again,Wanyama left out of the Ghost Provisional squad,for heaven sake @VictorWanyama has been massive at CF Montreal. — Chris Migwambo (@CMigwambo) August 20, 2021

Omotto ahead of tyler onyango??Clarke oduor??Ayub timbe? Kariobangi sharks colonialism — Kibaara patts (@KibaaraP) August 20, 2021

Victor Wanyama left out of Harambee Stars squad that will face Uganda and Rwanda in next month's FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Coach Ghost Mulee has named his provisional team for the two outing@Milele_FM @Harambee__Stars pic.twitter.com/exnQcJnnwb — Vincent Voiyoh (@vincentvoiyoh) August 20, 2021

Harambee Stars Provisional squad for World Cup qualifiers against Uganda and Rwanda has been released.

No space for Wanyama

Some notable inclusions:

A call up for Serbia based Richard Odada and Talanta’s Enock Momanyi as well as a return for experienced Tusker CB Eugene Asike pic.twitter.com/6Bxpe2mWCK — Steve Ruigu Njuguna (@Joashnjuguna) August 20, 2021

Now let us talk about the @Harambee__Stars squad ladies and gentlemen ..

Odada gets a call up..

Shakava finally.....

The Omalla agenda continues?

Two keepers from the same club.. WOW! pic.twitter.com/TI1I2EdNTI — Greg Mulemi (@Mulemig) August 20, 2021

NICK MWENDWA MUST GO.



How comes the team is dominated by Kariobangi Sharks which he owns? — Kenya Finest❤ (@Queen_Maureen1) August 20, 2021

Victor Wanyama left out as Harambee Stars squad named! pic.twitter.com/rpN24ZpUTI — dennis mabuka (@MabukaDennis) August 20, 2021