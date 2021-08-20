Fan View: ‘Some things don’t make sense’ – Kenyans question Kariobangi Sharks keepers in Harambee Stars squad
Kenyans have taken to their social media pages to register their displeasure at the Harambee Stars squad named on Friday ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifying matches.
Coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee announced a 36-man provisional squad ahead of the Uganda game but the fans have questioned the absence of Simba SC defender Joash Onyango and the inclusion of two goalkeepers from Kariobangi Sharks.
Sharks are owned by Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa and in the squad, they have produced five players among them two goalkeepers – Brian Bwire and Brandon Obiero - as well as defender Daniel Sakari, midfielder Patillah Omotto, and striker Erick Kapaito.
Editors' Picks
- 'It is done and dusted, and the final match is just a mere formality' - Matano
- 'The Magnificent Seven' - Mourinho, Allegri & Sarri the headline acts in Serie A's stellar cast of coaches
- World Cup Qualifier: Uganda's attack major Sredojevic's concern ahead of Kenya showdown
- Odegaard returns to Arsenal in £30m transfer as permanent deal is done with Real Madrid
The inclusion of the two keepers from one team has left fans questioning whether the squad was indeed compiled by Mulee or Mwendwa's hand was on it.
Another talking point from the squad is the absence of defender Joash Onyango, who currently turns out for Simba SC of Tanzania, and captain Victor Wanyama, who features for CF Montreal in Major League Soccer.
Some of the notable inclusions in the squad include defender Joseph Okumu of KAA Gent (Belgium), Sweden-based Eric Johanna, Eric Ouma of AIK (Sweden), Al-Duhail SC’s striker Michael Olunga, and the Zambia-based trio of Ian Otieno (Zesco United), Duke Abuya (Nkana FC), and Duncan Otieno (Power Dynamos).
Kenya will compete in Group E alongside Rwanda, Mali, and Uganda and will open their campaign against the Cranes on September 2, at Nyayo Stadium, after which they will travel to face Rwanda on Friday, September 3, 2021.
Below is how the fans reacted on Twitter to the naming of the squad.