Fan View: ‘Rohr was just a gentleman and didn’t rock the boat’ - Super Eagles' fans react to sacking

Dennis Mabuka

Super Eagles' fans react to the 68-year-old German tactician being fired just a few weeks before the Afcon tournament starts in Cameroon

Nigerian national team fans have had mixed reactions following the sacking of Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr.

The 68-year-old German tactician was shown the exit door on Sunday and Augustine Eguavoen was drafted in as an interim replacement.

The sacking of Rohr comes just a few weeks before the start of the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon where Nigeria are drawn in Group D alongside Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea-Bissau.

Rohr, who was named as a permanent manager for the three-time African champions in August 2016, following the exit of the Nigerian legend Sunday Oliseh, handled his last match in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Cape Verde in a 1-1 draw on November 16.

He won his first game in charge of the Super Eagles – defeating Tanzania 1-0 at Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Rohr also led the West African nation to the 2018 Fifa World Cup finals in Russia as well as the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations – where Nigeria finished third after defeating Tunisia in the third-place match.

The decision by the Nigeria Football Federation to relieve him of his duties has elicited mixed reactions amongst the fans and below is how they reacted on Twitter.