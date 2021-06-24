Fan View: ‘Ramos can replicate Silva impact at Man United’

Should the Red Devils swoop for the former Real Madrid centre-back, ahead of suitors Paris Saint-Germain?

‘Manchester United must swoop for ex-Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos during the transfer window’—this is the view of Usmane Ahmed, who was Goal Africa’s guest on Episode Two of Fan View this week.

Ahmed, speaking to Goal from Ghana, has urged Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to swoop for the out-of-contract centre-back following his release from the Spanish giants.

For this week’s die-hard United supporter, the experienced Ramos could have the kind of impact at Old Trafford that Thiago Silva had for Chelsea during his maiden season at Stamford Bridge.

“Of course, of course [United should sign him],” Ahmed began. “You see our team, we need leaders.

“We [already] have leaders like Paul Pogba, who also has a massive influence in the team, [but if you can bring in Sergio Ramos…that would be a great ambition.

“You saw what Thiago Silva did for Chelsea,” he added. “That’s the influence that Sergio Ramos would bring to Manchester.”

Certainly, there’s no doubt that Ramos would bring considerable experience and authority to a United backline that—with or without Harry Maguire—can look jittery at times.

Sergio Ramos fit end up at Manchester United? 👀 #MUFC #MUIP pic.twitter.com/kjpANnWhdk — Man United in Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) June 17, 2021

Now 35, he has amassed 180 caps for Spain—making him the most capped player in the nation’s history—and he was a member of the La Roja squad that won the World Cup in 2010, in between European Championships successes in 2008 and 2012.

He was controversially overlooked for the Spain squad for this summer’s Euros, despite being one of the most decorated players of his generation.

At club level, Ramos has won all there is to win with Real Madrid, clinching five Spanish titles and the Copa del Rey on two occasions.

With four Champions League winner’s medals, he’s one of the most successful players in the tournament’s history—only 11 players have won the European Cup more often.

Ahmed is right to highlight Silva’s immense impact at Stamford Bridge since swapping Paris Saint-Germain for Chelsea—also on a free transfer—during the offseason.

The Brazil centre-back, who has won 94 caps for his national side, proved to be a calming influence for the Blues during a difficult campaign in West London.

He helped to settle the ship following the departure of Frank Lampard, striking up a strong understanding with Edouard Mendy, and was influential as Chelsea won the Champions League—even if injury limited his impact in the final.

While Ramos appears well placed to join PSG—replacing the calm authority that Silva once contributed to the Parisians’ backline—could United enjoy the kind of success Chelsea did last term if they take the plunge on the world-class stopper?