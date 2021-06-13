Fan View: ‘Patience always pays’ – Gor Mahia’s Omalla should have stayed at Linkoping City

The former Western Stima striker is back in the country after ending his six-month loan deal with the Swedish Division One side

Kenyans have castigated the decision taken by young striker Benson Omalla to return home from Sweden where he had gone for trials with Division One side FC Linkoping City.

The former Western Stima striker had signed a six-month loan deal to play for the club until December, then return to his parent club Gor Mahia, but on Wednesday he returned to Kenya after only a month and a half in Sweden, citing frustration and being played out of position.

On Saturday, Omalla told Goal: “I have been forced to return home because of frustration, I was being played out of position and could not take it anymore.”

Kenyans have hit out at the young striker, who also features for the Kenyan national team, for the decision he took insisting he should have been patient enough to see through the six-month contract because the coach may have seen a better position for him to grow in.

The fans have further moved to give examples of players who have been played out of position but went ahead to make their position their own, including Manchester United’s keeper one David de Gea, who started as a striker but was turned to a goalkeeper, and Emannuel Eboue, who went to Arsenal as a defender but could also play on the wing.

Another example they gave was that of Kenyan Mike Okoth, the father to Liverpool striker Divock Origi, who started as a goalkeeper back in school in Itiero High School, then joined Shabana who were playing in the Premier League, but was turned into a striker and became one of the best forwards in the country.

The towering Okoth ended up scoring many goals for the Harambee Stars before he retired.

Below is how the fans reacted to a post on Goal Africa's Facebook page in regards to Omalla’s decision as sampled by Goal.

Pastor-Edward Smith: Patience always pays. In this world, we don't have to insist on having our way all the time.

Josphat M Mwenda: This can't be the reason. It's just a scapegoat. He was a non-performer. If changing positions is a crime Quadrado couldn't be playing in Europe. He has played in almost every position.

Eric Oduor: Patience Patience Patience...He ought to have borrowed a leaf from Van De Beek...Mata...Matic.

Kinyash Kinyash: Hehe...he ought to have tried it out even Fernando Torres started as a goalkeeper.

Peterlis Odeyo: Omalla should take examples of Lucas Radebe when he first traveled to Europe and joined Leeds United.

Carlos Alberto Ogari: A laughable excuse, players should play in different positions. Bukayo Saka earned his place in the England squad because he performed well in position three.

Omondi Duogo: Professional football players and great players don't have favorite positions, look at Messi he plays no. 10, 9, and 7.

Dennoh Andrewson: Played out of position...were you alive when Henderson played in defence for Liverpool? I hope you won't regret that decision.

Nico Kyalo: As a player, you must learn to be flexible.

Baba Wawili: Nothing comes on a silver plate. He doesn't know what he wants in life.

Konda Potani: I have seen CR7, one of the best players in the World playing different positions with different teams.

Omosh Jnr: Some of us we're just yearning for that chance then you're leaving Sweden with a silly excuse that you can't play out of your position.

Babake Tulip: Dennis Oliech spent three months in Al Arabi Qatar without even sitting on the bench, patience pays!

Edwin Smolling: A good player always shines and proves his talent no matter which role he is offered to play...be serious young boy!

Eugene Siema: He should have listened to Denis Oliech when he was hosted by Jalang'o TV, he was played at full-back when he was in Qatar but he was patient and finally he got his chance.

Enock Kenyoru: I guess they realised where you can play better, you never took time to learn. Learn bro, home is not always the best. You need patience Omalla, you are a very good player. Work hard.

Okumu Chico Elijah: Kwado Asamoah was playing in the defence instead of midfield, same as Alaba, Yaya Toure, Alex Song, and many others, even Cliffton Miheso is a good example.

Mabascor Carpitow: This boy is out of his mind, you cannot terminate a contract simply because you are played out of position...Bukayo Saka, Aubameyang, Maitland Niles, Cuadrado. Patience always pays.

Kiptum: He could have used that position to prove himself as a great player. Terminating the contract and coming back to Kenya is unwise. He had a promising talent that's going down the drain just like Blackberry's. I pity him.

Ngetich Peter Menechwen: Did you know that David Silva started as a goalkeeper? Did you know that Ramsey started as a defender? Did you know that John Terry started as a midfielder? This is not a footballer. He should have adapted to the position he is playing. After all, players are not sticking to their positions whenever they have a ball they move all over the pitch.

Eric Oduor: Valencia joined Manchester united as a right-winger to replace Ronaldo but what happened...he became a solid RIGHT BACK!

Emmanuel Ngovi: Kante plays from position 1 to 11 and can as well officiate the game if given the chance. That's what being professional means.