Fan View: Olunga leads football fraternity to mourn ex-Shujaa coach Ayimba

The 44-year-old celebrated star succumbed to cerebral malaria which had seen him admitted to hospital at the start of 2021

Kenya’s sporting fraternity woke up to the heartbreaking news on Saturday with the demise of former Kenya Rugby Sevens head coach Benjamin Ayimba

The news of Ayimba’s passing on was confirmed by family spokesman Oscar Sudi, who said in a signed statement seen by Goal: “It is with great sadness we announce the death of Benjamin [Ayimba] on Friday 21 May 2021.

“Benjamin succumbed to the multiple complications he was being treated for over the past couple of months.”

The 44-year-old Ayimba was battling cerebral malaria after he was admitted to the hospital late last year and was admitted to the High Dependency Unit and had previously been admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital Private Wing.

According to Kenya Rugby Union website, Ayimba, who was born on August 27, 1976, he enjoyed a stellar playing career in the back row at Impala RFC, the club that he joined in 1995 after completion of his studies at Maseno School between 1991 and 1994.

He eventually captained Impala to two Kenya Cup league and Enterprise Cup doubles in 2000 and 2001. He also led the side to three National Sevens Circuit titles in 1999, 2000 and 2001.

After briefly coaching Kenya 15s team, he would then take up the Kenya Sevens coaching job between 2006 and 2011 and steered the side to a first-ever World Series final in 2009 in Adelaide, before creating more history by steering Shujaa to a first-ever Rugby World Cup Sevens semi-final in 2009 in Dubai.

Returning for a second tour of duty as Sevens coach in 2015, Ayimba led the team to a maiden appearance at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil as well as a first-ever World Series title when his side beat Fiji 30-7 in the 2016 Singapore Sevens final.

Ayimba also played for English Cup side Cornish Pirates and was part of the Kenya squad to the 2001 and 2005 Rugby World Cup sevens and 1998, 2002, and 2006 Commonwealth Games.

Several Kenyans have taken to their social media pages to mourn Ayimba, with Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga leading the way for the football fraternity which has also seen several top clubs in the FKF Premier League, among them Mathare United, Sofapaka, Kariobangi Sharks, and Wazito FC remember his life.

Below is how Twitter reacted after learning about the death of Ayimba including Kenyan politicians led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

We have lost a national icon, a legend. A great player, rest in peace Benjamin Ayimba. World class coach. You took our sports to a higher level.

Go well Champ! pic.twitter.com/fWn59n2v0D — Nyambane_WalterMongare (@WALTERMONGARE) May 22, 2021

Rest In Peace BENJA 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/CU9Btc6bLs — MICHAEL OLUNGA (@OgadaOlunga) May 21, 2021

We join the sporting community in mourning former Kenya 7s coach Benjamin Ayimba.



In 2016, he entered the history books when he led Kenya to a World Rugby Sevens Series title in Singapore.



We condole with his family and friends. May his soul rest in eternal peace.#Mzito4Life pic.twitter.com/lgpKoCGgTx — WAZITO FOOTBALL CLUB (@wazitofc) May 22, 2021

😞|Our deepest condolences to the friends and family of former @KenyaSevens head Coach Benjamin Ayimba.#RIPBenjaminAyimba #BetwaySharks pic.twitter.com/wGbidyhgtg — Kariobangi Sharks FC (@k_sharksfc) May 22, 2021

Tumezipokea kwa masikitiko makubwa taarifa za kifo cha aliyekuwa mkufunzi wa @KenyaSevens Benjamin Ayimba.



Tunaomba Mungu awape faraja jamii yake, marafiki na wadau wote wa mchezo wa raga nchini.#RIPBenjaminAyimba pic.twitter.com/Q90lW4WAuQ — Bandari Football Club (@BandariOfficial) May 21, 2021

🗞️ We join the sporting fraternity in mourning the passing on of former @KenyaSevens head coach Benjamin Ayimba.



Our condolences to Ayimba's family ,friends and the entire rugby family. @betikaKe @OfficialKRU#BatotoBaMungu pic.twitter.com/zmNQYIVocC — Sofapaka FC (@FC_Sofapaka) May 22, 2021

This is hard. Rest in power Benja. 💔 Benjamin Ayimba has died at the Kenya Hospital after a battle with celebral Malaria 💔 pic.twitter.com/Lr8xp8S4li — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) May 21, 2021

Sad night:



Former Kenya Rugby Sevens Coach Benjamin Ayimba is dead.



Ayimba has succumbed to Celebral Malaria.



He will be remembered for delivering Kenya's first ever trophy from HSBC Sevens (Singapore).



God's comfort to the family. pic.twitter.com/pi3Ybqmy9Y — MICHAEL OLLINGA (@michollinga) May 21, 2021

Former Kenya Sevens coach and player Benjamin Ayimba has passed away from cerebral malaria.



Ayimba famously coached Kenya to their one and only title at the Singapore 7s in 2016.#seanknows pic.twitter.com/iZFK4z5svM — Sean Cardovillis (@sean_cardo) May 21, 2021

We have lost a great patriot in Benjamin Ayimba. Prior to taking up coaching he had an illustrious career as a Rugby 15s and 7s international.



As coach he led Kenya to their first World Sevens Series title when they beat Fiji at the Singapore Sevens in 2016. pic.twitter.com/a4vMPQUzhN — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) May 22, 2021

Benjamin Ayimba was an incredibly special part of rugby in Kenya, he will forever be remembered for his outstanding pace and skill, his strength as a player and coach, and his kind and genuine nature both on and off the field. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/2mIAP4Pppz — James Orengo (@orengo_james) May 22, 2021

Benja 😢😢😢😢

We met way back in 2008 and you taught me to appreciate Rugby and I became a fanatic - you made us proud after guiding Kenya to its first ever World Rugby Sevens Series Main Cup title in 2016 at the Singapore.

Rest well Legend Benjamin Ayimba🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/v6zT1noe5e — Chris Kirwa (@chriskirwa) May 22, 2021

Let's support Benjamin Ayimba's family.



His 1st born Brian Ayimba plays for Homeboyz as a Scrum half, center and full back. He also played for Kenya U18 pic.twitter.com/PLnTB1r8iJ — Enos Chetambe (@EnosChetambe) May 22, 2021

Heaven picks the best from amongst us and this time it chose you. May you go well my friend. Rest in Peace Benjamin Ayimba. pic.twitter.com/gsQvfHkhhH — Herbert Mwachiro (@HerboTawa) May 22, 2021

This one is hard. Rest in peace Benjamin Ayimba. National icon. Legend on and off the pitch. Top player, world class coach, great human being. It was an honour knowing you. Go well, Benja. pic.twitter.com/QluEjVoykx — Ben Kitili (@Ben_Kitili) May 22, 2021

😥 | We send our deepest condolences to the family&friends of former 7s Coach Benjamin Ayimba, who sadly passed on on Saturday morning.



Your contributions towards having the Kenyan flag fly higher will never be forgotten. Rest Easy Coach!#BenjaminAyimba pic.twitter.com/GlsFP9JBIg — Mathare United FC (@MathareUtd) May 22, 2021

As a player, he won literally everything there was to win on the local scene...



As a coach, he rewrote history books...#RipBenja pic.twitter.com/2Oq7HjFqFL — Kenya Rugby (@OfficialKRU) May 22, 2021

My deepest condolences to the entire country for the loss of our great country man Benjamin Ayimba. May God keep the family strong and united through this tough time.

Kenya has indeed lost a patriot and a great sportsman who made Kenya proud by winning Singapore series in 2016. pic.twitter.com/vbKVxaJneO — Senator Samuel L. Poghisio, EGH, MP (@sam_poghisio) May 22, 2021

A warrior rests...



We join the Ayimba family and the entire rugby and sporting fraternity in mourning legendary backrow and former @KenyaSevens Head Coach @benayimba who passed away on Friday 21 May 2021.#RipBenja pic.twitter.com/YPG8M4yF1Q — Kenya Rugby (@OfficialKRU) May 22, 2021

A legend you are! Kenya will always remember you as the most prolific rugby player and the most successful Kenya 7s Rugby coach. Rest in power Coach Benjamin Ayimba pic.twitter.com/EaA2D1LSoE — Dr. Victor Boiyo (@victorboiyo) May 22, 2021

Gone but not forgotten, legends live forever Rest in Peace Benjamin Ayimba pic.twitter.com/tFxZE2uqnr — Raila Odinga Junior (@Railajunior) May 22, 2021