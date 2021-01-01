FKF Premier League

Fan View: Olunga leads football fraternity to mourn ex-Shujaa coach Ayimba

Dennis Mabuka
Benjamin Ayimba of Kenya rugby.
Kenya rugby.
The 44-year-old celebrated star succumbed to cerebral malaria which had seen him admitted to hospital at the start of 2021

Kenya’s sporting fraternity woke up to the heartbreaking news on Saturday with the demise of former Kenya Rugby Sevens head coach Benjamin Ayimba

The news of Ayimba’s passing on was confirmed by family spokesman Oscar Sudi, who said in a signed statement seen by Goal: “It is with great sadness we announce the death of Benjamin [Ayimba] on Friday 21 May 2021.

“Benjamin succumbed to the multiple complications he was being treated for over the past couple of months.”

The 44-year-old Ayimba was battling cerebral malaria after he was admitted to the hospital late last year and was admitted to the High Dependency Unit and had previously been admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital Private Wing.

According to Kenya Rugby Union website, Ayimba, who was born on August 27, 1976, he enjoyed a stellar playing career in the back row at Impala RFC, the club that he joined in 1995 after completion of his studies at Maseno School between 1991 and 1994.

He eventually captained Impala to two Kenya Cup league and Enterprise Cup doubles in 2000 and 2001. He also led the side to three National Sevens Circuit titles in 1999, 2000 and 2001.

After briefly coaching Kenya 15s team, he would then take up the Kenya Sevens coaching job between 2006 and 2011 and steered the side to a first-ever World Series final in 2009 in Adelaide, before creating more history by steering Shujaa to a first-ever Rugby World Cup Sevens semi-final in 2009 in Dubai.

Returning for a second tour of duty as Sevens coach in 2015, Ayimba led the team to a maiden appearance at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil as well as a first-ever World Series title when his side beat Fiji 30-7 in the 2016 Singapore Sevens final.

Ayimba also played for English Cup side Cornish Pirates and was part of the Kenya squad to the 2001 and 2005 Rugby World Cup sevens and 1998, 2002, and 2006 Commonwealth Games.

Several Kenyans have taken to their social media pages to mourn Ayimba, with Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga leading the way for the football fraternity which has also seen several top clubs in the FKF Premier League, among them Mathare United, Sofapaka, Kariobangi Sharks, and Wazito FC remember his life.

Below is how Twitter reacted after learning about the death of Ayimba including Kenyan politicians led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

