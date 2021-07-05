Fan View: Odinga's plea to Gor Mahia for better Caf Confederation Cup preparation
After Gor Mahia lifted the Football Kenya Federation Shield Cup on Sunday at Nayo Stadium by beating AFC Leopards 4-1 on post-match penalties, the club's patron Raila Odinga urged them to plan better for the Caf Confederation Cup.
Odinga's plea to the Premier League giants elicited varying reactions from the fans of the club as many felt the former Prime Minister should bail the club from their financial struggles while others claimed Gor Mahia cannot plan better so long as Ambrose Rachier remains the chairman.
By virtue of lifting the domestic trophy, K'Ogalo assured themselves of continental participation in the 2021/22 season although they failed to grab the Champions League slot which went to Tusker who were on top of the table as of June 30. In the last four seasons, Gor Mahia have represented Kenya in Africa's premier club competition.
Editors' Picks
- Gor Mahia and Tusker warned ahead of Caf representation – Shimanyula
- Just like watching England! Brazil and Neymar winning more matches than admirers at Copa America
- 'Are you ashamed of the national team?' - Luis Enrique making trash TV show El Chiringuito the butt of Euro 2020 jokes
- 'I blame myself' - Dele refuses to criticise Mourinho as Tottenham star vows to be better than he's ever been before
While taking part in international engagements, the financial burden has been Gor Mahia's major undoing and they have been bailed out by Odinga himself, the government, or their members and supporters at times.
Recently, the Premier League champions announced plans to adopt a new financial model that will help them stabilise their financial status. The main source of the funds shall primarily be the club members, supporters, and any other well-wishers.
According to the proposed model, the mode of collection shall be by remittance to a newly designated pay bill number whose signatories will be the nominees of the club members and who shall be accountable. Members, supporters and well-wishers were also encouraged to make regular monthly contributions of such sums as they will see fit.
How fans reacted to Odinga's plea: