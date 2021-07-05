Fan View: Odinga's plea to Gor Mahia for better Caf Confederation Cup preparation

The former PM urged K'Ogalo to ensure they are financially prepared for the continental games and avoid problems witnessed before

After Gor Mahia lifted the Football Kenya Federation Shield Cup on Sunday at Nayo Stadium by beating AFC Leopards 4-1 on post-match penalties, the club's patron Raila Odinga urged them to plan better for the Caf Confederation Cup.

Odinga's plea to the Premier League giants elicited varying reactions from the fans of the club as many felt the former Prime Minister should bail the club from their financial struggles while others claimed Gor Mahia cannot plan better so long as Ambrose Rachier remains the chairman.

By virtue of lifting the domestic trophy, K'Ogalo assured themselves of continental participation in the 2021/22 season although they failed to grab the Champions League slot which went to Tusker who were on top of the table as of June 30. In the last four seasons, Gor Mahia have represented Kenya in Africa's premier club competition.

While taking part in international engagements, the financial burden has been Gor Mahia's major undoing and they have been bailed out by Odinga himself, the government, or their members and supporters at times.

Recently, the Premier League champions announced plans to adopt a new financial model that will help them stabilise their financial status. The main source of the funds shall primarily be the club members, supporters, and any other well-wishers.

According to the proposed model, the mode of collection shall be by remittance to a newly designated pay bill number whose signatories will be the nominees of the club members and who shall be accountable. Members, supporters and well-wishers were also encouraged to make regular monthly contributions of such sums as they will see fit.

Article continues below

How fans reacted to Odinga's plea:

Congratulations @OfficialGMFC on winning the #MashemejiDerby to qualify for the CAF confederation cup after beating arch-rivals @AFCLeopards 4-1 on post-match penalties.



Kudos to both teams for playing a great game.



I urge Gor Mahia to plan better for this year's tournament. — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) July 4, 2021

Support them better. Financially. That's should be the better part of planning.

Since you are in the government, provide better infrastructures and resources to the teams.

Congrats Kogalo. — Solo 🇰🇪 (@Solomoncheruyot) July 4, 2021

2M ni kidogo, nevertheless they need to avoid their usual mess — Alingo Akumu (@akumualingo) July 4, 2021

You are the patron if I remember correctly. It would be encouraging to have you commit to help the team prepare better instead, don't you think 🤔? — Innøcent™ (@Ngala_ke) July 4, 2021

Gor Mahia must plan to play well this time round. They always waste time. — JApolo (@JAH_polo) July 4, 2021

Actions speaks louder than mere words. — FRANKLINE ODHIAMBO🇰🇪 (@Punky_Odhiambo) July 4, 2021

They never will....rather, not used to. — Lazaro Obila (@ObilaLazaro) July 4, 2021

Rachier's team can only plan to beg — Ochieng'Ojijo (@WuOjijo) July 4, 2021

Maybe do something about their finances. — ⚡Fundi Wa Stima⚡ (@AmJoseh) July 4, 2021

Better how and you are the club patron? — Kuon OK Witi🐦🇰🇪 (@kuonisonyo) July 4, 2021

You killed their moral by not offering financial support — raftaf (@raftaftaf111) July 5, 2021

Unless corrupt chairman ambrose rachier resigns, and new good management takes over — Collins ochola (@Collinsochola16) July 4, 2021

You should urge Rachier to resign bana — Martein (@_gaiux) July 4, 2021