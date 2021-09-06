Fan View: 'Now CK Arteta' - Ghanaians descend on Akonnor after South Africa defeat

Thousands have taken to social media to express their frustration by the Black Stars' defeat to Bafana Bafana

Ghana coach CK Akonnor is in the firing line following their 1-0 away loss to South Africa in their 2022 World Cup qualifier on Monday.

In the Group G matchday two fixture, Bongokuhle Hlongwane's second-half goal decided the match in favour of the hosts in Johannesburg.

The result has seen Bafana move up above the Black Stars on the table, with a point between them.

Unsurprisingly, Ghana fans have taken to social media to express their displeasure by the team's performance, with many focusing on head coach CK Akonnor.

Below are some of the best reactions:

Ghanaians bringing their seat for a meeting to sack Ck Akonnor #CKout

Dede Ayew

Fatawu Mohammed south Africa kwesi pic.twitter.com/NFqJ25bYK9 — SnrB👣 (@Tibamor_) September 6, 2021

I remember Claude Le Roy's team. I remember Rajevac's team. Even when Ghanaians lowered their expectations ahead of Angola 2010, Rajevac showed us quality.



For this team, let's 'pray' and 'hope'. — #TheNabilaShow (@Muftawu_Nabila) September 6, 2021

I’m not too sure the Black Stars will finish top four in the Ghana Premier League. — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) September 6, 2021

Bafana Bafana go top of the group . Lots of work for Ghana if they are to squeeze something from this squad. CK's contract will be up soon and his "inside" detractors are plenty. Plenty of drama loading ... — Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) September 6, 2021

CK Akonnor's name should be changed to CK Arteta. — Don🇬🇭 (@Opresii) September 6, 2021

You can't always get away with bad performances. You can't! That's why the talk of 3 points is all that matters and not performance is NONSENSE. PURE NONSENSE. — SITSO (@OfficialSitso) September 6, 2021

Ghana has no SINGLE SHOT ON TARGET. Not one!!! #Citisports — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) September 6, 2021

Just as after the first game, I'm quite speechless at how we've got decent players but can't get them to play.



Badly *need* us to make Qatar. However... — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) September 6, 2021

Sometimes I feel the Ghana job came too soon for CK. 🤨 — Fredrick Gyan-Mante (@Freddie_GH) September 6, 2021

I hope this is the moment of truth for the GFA and the Black Stars management team, time to make some tough decisions or kiss Qatar 2022 goodbye. — Akosua Addai Amoo (@akosuaamoo) September 6, 2021

At this point, our only hope is that C.K Akunnor’s passport expires so he can’t travel to Qatar. — Lexis (@niilexis) September 6, 2021

CK Akunnor substituted one of our best players Fameye because Nothing he get and left Dede Ayew on the pitch😂 — kay 💧 (@KayPoissonOne) September 6, 2021

CK Akunor - When you go to the pitch arrange yourself well.. All go, all come. You hear?



Dede Ayew: 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 — Sɛ Asa 🚀👑 🇬🇭 (@S3__Asa) September 6, 2021

At some point during the game, I saw CK treating Kwame Opoku 😂😂. Charlie CK is confuse . — ADE (@QuakuAde) September 6, 2021

Yaw Yeboah knows this match is a justifier of some sort, no? — Kwaku Ahenkorah (@KwakuAhenkorah3) September 6, 2021