Fan View: 'No chance against Bafana' - How Africans reacted to Ronaldo's latest record
It was another historic moment for Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo as he scored to equal the record for the all-time top scorer in international men's football history in Portugal's 2-2 draw with France at Euro 2020 on Wednesday.
In the Group F final matchday showdown at Hungary's Budapest Ferenc Puskas Stadium, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United attacker found the back of the net twice to help the Selecao salvage a point.
The goals did not just propel Portugal to the Round of 16 as one of the best third-placed sides but also moved the 36-year-old level on 109 international goals with former Iran striker Ali Daei.
Curiously, in relation to Africa, Ronaldo's haul includes two goals each against Egypt and Cameroon, and one strike each against Ghana and Morocco.
His latest achievement, having earlier equaled Ghana's Asamoah Gyan's record as the only other player to score in nine consecutive major tournaments, has triggered another round of frenzy on social media.
While a section finds it a privilege to have been scored against by arguably the best men's footballer ever, others from the likes of South Africa, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Uganda and Zambia have questioned his Greatest of All-Time claim, considering he is yet to do it against their national teams.
Below are the best reactions: