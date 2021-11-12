Fan View: 'Mwendwa wrongly imagined government is his agemate' - Social media reacts after reported arrest

Reports that Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa was arrested on Friday by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation has elicited different views online among the football fraternity.

Mwendwa has been under siege since the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed ordered an audit and an inspection of the FKF's accounts following allegations of financial malpractices.

On Thursday, Mohamed dissolved FKF's administration and transferred its functions to a caretaker committee that will conduct mandates recommended by the inspection team, which includes making arrangements for fresh elections.

As the tussle between the FA and the government goes on, the normalisation committee - led by retired judge Aaron Ringera - suspended top tier leagues for two weeks - as Fifa has offered to mediate over the crisis.

This is Twitter reacted to reports of Mwendwa's arrest:

Nick Mwendwa can now make good use of his soprano voice over the weekend to sing and dance in police custody, prisoners will enjoy. — Son of A peasant 🇰🇪➰ (@Collobrown25) November 12, 2021

The mistake Nick Mwendwa did was to imagine the Gov't was his agemate. He's currently inside a Subaru Outback going to DCI to sing like a canary. It's so declassified. — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) November 12, 2021

Sam Nyamweya on learning Nick Mwendwa has been arrested over corrupt scandals pic.twitter.com/gP1SpgUbv6 — Walter Oduori (@WalterOduori) November 12, 2021

Nick Mwendwa and clique destroyed a very beautiful game



I disagree with CS Amina's appointees,



Lakini Nick Mwendwa akwendee — Spikey 🇰 🇰🇪 (@its_gikeri) November 12, 2021

If the government wants to work and efficiently do so, it can... Audit done, 16 days, Nick Mwendwa kicked out (one day), arrested the following day... To be arraigned on Monday... Meaning fight against corruption can be swift, and effective! — Kamau Muthoni (@JOHNMUTHONI1) November 12, 2021

Nick Mwendwa got into FKF with an insantiable desire to enrich himself. The guy thought he could create generational wealth through embezzlement. His voracious appetite for public funds was wanting: the more reason he was noncommital about the diminishing status of Kenyan sports. pic.twitter.com/X1lYM8Z1AU — Martin Mola (@MRitzee) November 12, 2021

I’d rather we bite the bullet and get a two years ban from international competitions and reform our football. @FIFAcom Nick Mwendwa https://t.co/TM4jRCmOFF — Lewis Nyaundi (@XnyaundiH) November 12, 2021

Nick Mwendwa is not your ordinary Boda Boda stage Chairman. He is the president Football Kenya federation under FIFA not the incompetent and corrupt Ministry of sports. Mwendwa has done an exemplary job! He needs to be freed NOW! — EDGAR 🇰🇪 (@pizzahmwitu) November 12, 2021

Nick Mwendwa is that small ant that climbs an elephant thinking it can rape it😂😂 Now he will learn that threatening the government with a soprano voice after chewing taxpayers money isn't such a good idea as he thought. — YANO (@_Yanoh) November 12, 2021

Nick Mwendwa held a presser claiming he's still in charge of FKF, kurudi kwa office, GoK has cordoned off the premises..... He should have seen this arrest coming especially on a Friday ndio kalale ndani mpaka Monday... pic.twitter.com/hw7sc65Owq — mmnjug™ (@mmnjug) November 12, 2021

Problem with Kenya is that we celebrate arrests instead of succesful prosecution. Nick Mwendwa's arrest is of no significance if he is not prosecuted and sent to jail for siphoning money meant for Kenyan football. — mwazighe MWAMBURI 🇰🇪 (@abbah_mwamburi) November 12, 2021

Nick Mwendwa got himself to jail instead of taking Harambee Stars to the World Cup. Wow! — Cornel✠ (@KoneMoheavy) November 12, 2021

Nick Mwendwa should be jailed for life not because of corruption or football related reasons but because he has a very beautiful wife.

She's around 30 and drives a black Mercedes S-class. — INCREDIBLY TERRIBLE™ (@General_Waitina) November 12, 2021

Nick Mwendwa just like Deputy Jesus Ezekiel Mutua should accept and move on. You cannot compete with the government. FKF caretaker committee will report to work from tomorrow at 8:30AM na hakuna kitu atafanya. — Ronoh Cornelius (Kipchumba) (@kipro_hon) November 11, 2021

FKF President Nick Mwendwa has been arrested. They should also arrest that Harambee starts goal keeper — First Man✍️🏼 (@1st_mannn) November 12, 2021

Nick Mwendwa was an unscrupulous guy who never deserved the job in the first place .Anyway ,never trust a man with a high pitched voice. — Sherrif (@__sherrif) November 11, 2021

Nick Mwendwa arrested and taken to DCI headquarters on Kiambu Road. Finally, it was about time.👏👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/yVhu975NqS — Evangeline Karimi Hamilton Mkenya (@Evangelinekari5) November 12, 2021