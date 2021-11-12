Fan View: 'Mwendwa wrongly imagined government is his agemate' - Social media reacts after reported arrest
Reports that Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa was arrested on Friday by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation has elicited different views online among the football fraternity.
Mwendwa has been under siege since the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed ordered an audit and an inspection of the FKF's accounts following allegations of financial malpractices.
On Thursday, Mohamed dissolved FKF's administration and transferred its functions to a caretaker committee that will conduct mandates recommended by the inspection team, which includes making arrangements for fresh elections.
As the tussle between the FA and the government goes on, the normalisation committee - led by retired judge Aaron Ringera - suspended top tier leagues for two weeks - as Fifa has offered to mediate over the crisis.
