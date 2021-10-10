Fan View: Mwendwa bears brunt of the blame after another Harambee Stars loss
Kenya's hopes of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar were ended on Sunday when they lost 1-0 to Mali in Group E's matchday four fixture.
After a 5-0 thrashing in the last meeting, the East Africans showed a much-improved performance at Nyayo Stadium. They had several chances to score but indecisiveness in the danger zone and lack of sharpness ultimately cost them.
Ibrahima Kone punished the hosts with the team's only strike on target in the 55th minute, after connecting with Adama Traore's pass inside the six-yard area.
The result ensured Mali are on 10 points with two matches to go, while Engin Firat's team have two points from the draws against Uganda and Rwanda and cannot finish top of the pool anymore.
The Cranes and the Eagles are the only teams with a chance of advancing after Uganda reached eight points following a second 1-0 win over Rwanda on the same day.
Kenyans have taken to their respective social media accounts to express their feelings after another defeat in the space of three days.
Many have turned their anger to Football Kenya Federation head Nick Mwendwa, stating it is high time he leaves the office.