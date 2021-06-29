Fan View: Mbappe needed to be humbled - mixed reactions after France's elimination
Football lovers in Africa have taken to their social media accounts to react differently after France striker Kylian Mbappe's costly miss against Switzerland in the Euro 2020.
The star-studded Les Bleus came into the match as favourites but it was the Swiss team who scored first through Haris Seferovic after 15 minutes. Karim Benzema struck twice in the 57th and 59th minutes to give his team a lead before Paul Pogba made it 3-1 with 15 minutes to go.
The Swiss fought back and Seferovic completed his brace in the 81st minute before Mario Gavranovic struck in stoppage time to send the game to extra time.
Editors' Picks
- Where does Ronaldo rank against Africa’s all-time top scorers?
- 'They all want to do a Sancho or a Bellingham' - Why German football is the new hotbed for English talent
- Would Africa’s best thrive at the European Championship?
- Saka at wing-back and Grealish off the bench: How England can beat Germany
After failing to get the winner in extra time, penalties were used to decide who advances to the quarters.
Switzerland converted their spot-kicks through Gavranovic, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Vargas, and Admir Mehmedi.
Their opponents scored through Pogba, Olivier Giroud, Marcus Thuram, and Presnel Kimpembe before the PSG attacker failed to beat the goalkeeper, contributing to his team's elimination from the competition.
Here are the highlights of the reaction by African football fans.