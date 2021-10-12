Fan View: 'Could have won Ghana 2010 World Cup' - Ghanaians rave about exciting Kudus and Partey

Ghanaians are delighted with the Black Stars’ 1-0 away win over Zimbabwe in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

In the Group G matchday four fixture in Harare, Thomas Partey netted the only goal to earn the West Africans all three points and send Ghana to second the table with nine points, one below South Africa.

For new coach Milovan Rajevac who replaced CK Akonnor following a 1-0 away defeat on matchday two, Tuesday’s result makes it two wins out of two games, having led the Stars to register a 3-1 victory at home in the reverse fixture on Saturday.

Below are some of the best reaction to Tuesday’s game:

If ibi CK akonnor like by this time Wakaso dey the middle dey give long passes to throw — kay 💧 (@KayPoissonOne) October 12, 2021

South Africa dey worry herh 😂.

I blame CK Akonnor for this, if not him we wouldn’t be thinking about South Africa — KELEWELE JOINT 🍟 (@ANKAMAGYIMI__) October 12, 2021

You guys no be fam koraa, how can you say GFA should call CK Akonnor then sack am again😭😭😂😂😂 — Vhardy🇬🇭💧 (@Kay_vhardy) October 12, 2021

As Bronii Coach Milo come see how he bench Dede Ayew simple, ebe CK Akonnor aa like unless he rep letter biz permission from Abedi Pele first — Twilight🇬🇭🏴‍☠️ (@the_marcoli_boy) October 12, 2021

CK Akonnor anytime Ghana wins,we go drag am coach fuu sei — 1real_Mufasa💨🇬🇭 (@1Real_Mufasa) October 12, 2021

Men of the match...Daniel Amartey & Baba Iddrisu..outstanding performance from the two players👌👌👌👌👌 pic.twitter.com/xCgDkN8cGK — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) October 12, 2021

Let's get a better RB and push Amartey back to CB, Jonathan Mensah is past his better days. #WCQ2022 — Fredrick Gyan-Mante (@Freddie_GH) October 12, 2021

Milovan Rajevac's message is Clear!!



You must quite simply EARN your place, irrespective of your status in the Black Stars..



BIG BALLS!!!!!#ZIMGHA — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) October 12, 2021

Mohammed Kudus is a better player than Ansu Fati but Barca fans aren’t ready for this conversation. 👍🏽 — Nergy🥷🖇 (@nergy21) October 12, 2021

Mohammed Kudus will walk straight into Chelsea and Barcelona’s team — Rashford (@Kwasigazy) October 12, 2021

If Ghana Black Stars had Thomas Partey and Kudus in 2010 , they would’ve won the World Cup 👍☹️ — Steeze 👀 (@__Steeze1) October 12, 2021