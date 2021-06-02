Fan View: Kenyans unite to wish Harambee Stars keeper Matasi quick recovery

Kenyans from all walks of life have joined hands to wish Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi a speedy recovery, after he was involved in a road accident at Kapsabet on his way to Nairobi from Kakamega.on Tuesday.
The former Posta Rangers and AFC Leopards custodian was traveling alongside his wife and family members in a Toyota Vitz but it rolled several times after hitting a pothole and burst a rear tire, but they were all evacuated and rushed to Kakamega Referral Hospital.
In a show of humanity, Kenyans including politicians, football followers, current and former players, have taken to their social media pages to wish Matasi, who is currently unattached after ending his contract with St. George of Ethiopia, a quick recovery, as well as his wife and son.
The 33-year-old is one of the most established Kenyan goalkeepers having played in the Kenyan Premier League and for the national team. He also played for AFC Leopards, Posta Rangers, and Tusker in the top-flight before he was signed by the Ethiopian side in 2018.
He was the number one goalkeeper when Kenya fought for a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations slot and was used prominently during the finals in Egypt.
Matasi made his debut for the national team in 2017 and has so far featured in 27 games for the Harambee Stars, including the Cecafa finals when Kenya lifted the trophy under Paul Put.
During the Afcon final in Cairo, Matasi left an incredible mark despite Kenya failing to make it past the group stage after he saved a penalty courtesy of Senegal star Sadio Mane though they lost the game 3-0.
