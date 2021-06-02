Fan View: Kenyans unite to wish Harambee Stars keeper Matasi quick recovery

The former AFC Leopards star was heading to Nairobi from Kakamega when his Toyota Vitz lost control in Kapsabet

Kenyans from all walks of life have joined hands to wish Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi a speedy recovery, after he was involved in a road accident at Kapsabet on his way to Nairobi from Kakamega.on Tuesday.

The former Posta Rangers and AFC Leopards custodian was traveling alongside his wife and family members in a Toyota Vitz but it rolled several times after hitting a pothole and burst a rear tire, but they were all evacuated and rushed to Kakamega Referral Hospital.

In a show of humanity, Kenyans including politicians, football followers, current and former players, have taken to their social media pages to wish Matasi, who is currently unattached after ending his contract with St. George of Ethiopia, a quick recovery, as well as his wife and son.

The 33-year-old is one of the most established Kenyan goalkeepers having played in the Kenyan Premier League and for the national team. He also played for AFC Leopards, Posta Rangers, and Tusker in the top-flight before he was signed by the Ethiopian side in 2018.

He was the number one goalkeeper when Kenya fought for a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations slot and was used prominently during the finals in Egypt.

Matasi made his debut for the national team in 2017 and has so far featured in 27 games for the Harambee Stars, including the Cecafa finals when Kenya lifted the trophy under Paul Put.

During the Afcon final in Cairo, Matasi left an incredible mark despite Kenya failing to make it past the group stage after he saved a penalty courtesy of Senegal star Sadio Mane though they lost the game 3-0.

Below is how Kenyans took to Twitter to wish Matasi a quick recovery.

Get well soon Patrick Matasi. What a horrific accident along the Kapsabet Lessos road 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/4tSTNlLm9G — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) June 1, 2021

You are in our prayers for a speedy recovery, @matasi_patrick -- stay strong!#BKEthPL pic.twitter.com/AuKqIlzIYx — Firew Asrat (@firew_asrat) June 1, 2021

Patrick Matasi, a Kenyan international goalkeeper, and his family were involved in a horrific accident.



According to reports, the goalkeeper for Saint George S.A. is responding well to hospital treatment. We wish them a quickly recovery. pic.twitter.com/nQV5fcDtwt — Sally Bolo (@SallyBolo) June 1, 2021

Quick recovery to 🇪🇹 St George & @Harambee__Stars Goalkeeper @matasi_patrick who was this afternoon involved in a car accident.



Yesterday he was watching he's former club @tusker_fc game. @matasi_patrick travelled to 🇰🇪 last Saturday morning.



Get Well Soon🙏 #BKEthPL pic.twitter.com/CJLyqK9yCS — Kidus Yoftahe 🇪🇹 (@KYoftahe) June 1, 2021

Get well soon, bro Matasi and family. This too shall pass. pic.twitter.com/Hg85XRkGKt — David wa Kwallimwa (@kwalimwadavid) June 1, 2021

Quick recovery to Kenya 1 Patrick Matasi .. Currently hospitalized after a horrific road accident the 5th Kondele Madaraka day pic.twitter.com/6UOnyBrX35 — Kakamega's Finest™️ (@papichulo_donn) June 1, 2021

Quick recovery my brother Patrick Matasi @pmatasi1 I know you will pull through this man. In our prayers Wandaye 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/6uTPn3sOoo — Bramwel Karamoja (@bramwelkaramoja) June 1, 2021

Kenyan Goalkeeper Patrick Matasi Is Out Of Danger After Getting Involved In A Nasty Accident On Tuesday. We Thank God 🙏🙏. His Doctor Just Confirmed The News pic.twitter.com/1Acl32kiAQ — Shon Osimbo - Kasyula (@ShonOsimbo) June 1, 2021

Quick recovery to @matasi_patrick and the family 🙏 — Larky Luke Oj© (@LukeOj) June 1, 2021

Quick recovery to Harambee Star's Goalkeeper Patrick Matasi who was this afternoon involved in a ghastly road accident around Lessos in Nandi County. pic.twitter.com/vO2GvCB86R — BISHOP™ (@LilKoima) June 1, 2021

Quick recovery to Patrick Matasi, healing is yo portion. — Pilot Elon Luvanda (@ElonAlusiola) June 1, 2021

Kenyan goalkeeper Patrick Matasi involved in a car accident at Lessos, along the Kapsabet-Nakuru road. The shot stopper is currently undergoing treatment at Kapsabet hospital. pic.twitter.com/ldCay5jfXs — Mfx_kright (@KrightMfx) June 1, 2021

QR to our own Patrick Matasi — Jose The Son (@jose_theson) June 1, 2021

Quick recovery Patrick matasi pic.twitter.com/SheI2z80Fb — Kevin mwendia (@KevinMwendia) June 1, 2021

Get well soon, Patrick Matasi. — Daginho Mkenya (@DaginhoMkenya) June 1, 2021

Quick recovery Patrick Matasi — WABARA (@MarkEnde001) June 1, 2021

Get well soon Patrick Matasi — Musya Ngei (@musya_ngei) June 1, 2021

#JamboKenya Pole sana Patrick Matasi. ....Kipa wa Harambee Stars ahusika kwa ajali. pic.twitter.com/OWvcu1Olu5 — Vincent Ateya (@VincentAteya) June 2, 2021