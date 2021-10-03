Fan View: Kaizer Chiefs should just hire Conte & get rid of Baxter

Following Saturday’s 1-1 Premier Soccer League draw away at AmaZulu, Chiefs fans were left seething with anger.

It took Keagan Dolly’s injury-time penalty to salvage a point for Amakhosi who had come to the brink of defeat.

Much anger from Chiefs’ fans was directed at coach Stuart Baxter whom they feel has overstayed his welcome at the club.

Goal takes you through the outstanding reaction from the fans.

@KhosiFamily why did we sign midfielders for if they won’t play? 7 defenders every game what are we achieving, we balakazi , milazi in development who can help in the striking department, but Baxter doesn’t believe in attacking players — saulwonder (@mpsaul22) October 3, 2021

That's Kaizer Chiefs management thinking Baxter is still young and will lead the team😭💔 https://t.co/96NAxeIQ43 — Peppa❤✌ (@NahayoMash) October 3, 2021

Damn we are in trouble when the mentality of the @KaizerChiefs coach is "we refused to get beat". We have really gone low 🤔 — MotswanaMorolong (@Snandlene) October 3, 2021

I really missed Middendorp. He was not scared of taking risks. He was never scared of making subs. I still we played hilicopter football under him because we didn't have more options. Baxter have better options of players than him. — Lehlohonolo Tsoeu (@TsoeuL) October 3, 2021

We all know Jelly Chabani is a Kaizer Chiefs FC fan.We shouldn't be surprised... — Sundowns_Fanatic08 💛 👆 (@Madumetja__M08) October 2, 2021

Chiefs should just hire Antonio Conte & get rid of Baxter 😤 — FANA• (@maeselafana) October 3, 2021

Stuart Baxter must go and relax with his grandchildren Kaizer Chiefs needs Zwane uMangethe #BaxterOut pic.twitter.com/lD11YKKVP5 — SNEPTO4 (@SN_Nzimande) October 3, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs must really consider getting rid of the coach before it's too late.



I was one of the people who welcomed Baxter's appointment because of his past successes at Chiefs, but Kaizer Chiefs is a big team that can't afford to associate itself with MEDIOCRITY.

@KaizerChiefs Can Stuart Baxter be suspended and give Arthur Zwane 3 games and see what will happen. This is critical times to get points 🥺🥺. @kaizerm_jr @bobbymotaung_kc @BobbyMotaung_ @BobbyMotaung — Bishop Andries (@BishopAndries) October 3, 2021

#KaizerChiefs @KaizerChiefs #Amakhosi4Life

Please let Coach Baxter go, Surely he failed by any coach standards,His downfall is favourisim and hate for younger players. — An Optimist (@manoko_wilson) October 3, 2021

I hope we'll hear good news today that Baxter is fired, if akukho njalo sisezokhala🤞 — Melusi Sitshaluza (@MSitshaluza) October 3, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs FC and Orlando Pirates FC fans understand well what Barcelona is going through... — Sundowns_Fanatic08 💛 👆 (@Madumetja__M08) October 2, 2021

I love how Kaizer Chiefs fans they are now humble 🙏🏽😩 their noise decreases with each match played #Amakhosi4Life | Amazulu pic.twitter.com/cVh04JN7wG — K E T A B A ☄️ (@Paseka_Tshani1) October 2, 2021

I don't support Baxter l only support @KaizerChiefs football club only Baxter must go l don't care who says what makahambe. pic.twitter.com/14MM0XvIlp — vuyani (@khanyiqondani8) October 2, 2021

That ref between Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu must be suspended effective immediate, what msunery penalty was that??? pic.twitter.com/8nxdkJMG02 — Kokwele M. Phillix 🇿🇦🇪🇹🇱🇷🇯🇲 (@Matome_Kay) October 2, 2021

How many times did Kaizer chiefs benefit with Jelly Chavani as the main man so far? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/agRtcXMiv1 — champ11on 👆🏾 (@vigo_mmina_tau) October 2, 2021

Relegation haunted Kaizer Chiefs pic.twitter.com/I4s3tRnAF8 — Rebuilding szn (@Tshepo__SS) October 2, 2021

What did Baxter say after the game yesterday? pic.twitter.com/TltA8NfIE8 — ActorVist (@mashoodoZ) October 3, 2021

Baxter : We will introduce fresh legs today



The fresh legs: pic.twitter.com/MeCpTvMLlz — 𝗙𝗮𝗯𝗿𝗶𝘇𝗶𝗼 𝗪𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗥𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗶 (@_uNjabulo_) October 2, 2021

Steve Komphela

Giovanni Solinas

Ernst Middendorp

Gavin Hunt were not the problem at Kaizer Chiefs FC even Stuart Baxter isn't right now but MANAGEMENT with no vision and ambitions... — Sundowns_Fanatic08 💛 👆 (@Madumetja__M08) October 2, 2021

Njabulo Ngcobo was a marvel to watch, but this useless and weak coach Stuart Baxter decided to substitute him. What a hell is wrong with this bloody fool? pic.twitter.com/TjeTOo4UaM — Chris 🇿🇦🇿🇦 (Justice for Kgaugelo Tshawane) (@Chris80109155) October 2, 2021

What I like about us trailing is that Baxter won't be shaken. He will only make a change after 75 mins and that change will be Agay for Billiat. pic.twitter.com/kodz8AvRF6 — Naive gang supporter. (@oyama_yaya) October 2, 2021