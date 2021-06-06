Fan View: ‘Simba SC will always remain your home’ – Msimbazi message to Kahata

The Msimbazi giants have praised the contribution of the Kenyan player during his time with the club, adding he will always be welcomed back

Simba SC have claimed Francis Kahata will always remain in their hearts after the midfielder parted ways with the Mainland Premier League champions three days ago.

The Msimbazi giants have taken to their social media pages to reveal their unhappiness at losing the Kenyan midfielder, who signed for them from FKF Premier League champions Gor Mahia two seasons ago.

Apart from Simba, the club’s chairman Mohammed Dewji has also bemoaned the loss of the creative midfielder, who helped the team reach the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League this campaign before they were eliminated by Kaizer Chiefs.

The Harambee Star joined Wekundu wa Msimbazi just after participating in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt and went on to win the Premier League, the Tanzania Cup, and the Community Shield.

The winger fell down the pecking order at the Msimbazi giants, especially with the arrival of Bernard Morrison, Luis Miquissone, Larry Bwalya, and Clatous Chama's impressive performances.

This season, Kahata was registered only for the Champions League games, meaning he had little input in the domestic league that Simba are about to conquer once more and his exit leaves defender Joash Onyango as the only Kenyan in Simba's squad.

Below is how Simba led fans and officials to pay tribute to the former KF Tirana star, who is also a Kenyan Premier League winner having lifted it three times with Gor Mahia.

Ufundi wa miguu yako na mapenzi yako kwa Simba ni kielelezo cha uchezaji wenye moyo na kujitolea kwa klabu hii kubwa Afrika Mashariki.



Simba ni nyumbani kwako na tunaamini ipo siku unaweza kurudi tena. #NguvuMoja pic.twitter.com/L47qgiMBlt — Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) June 5, 2021

Kila la kheri mchezaji nyota Francis Kahata katika maisha yako mengine nje ya klabu yetu.



Siku zote tutakumbuka utumishi wako uliotukuka kwetu, umeacha alama kubwa. pic.twitter.com/xFwQMypL5U — Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) June 5, 2021

#FrancisKahata I will miss you my young brother! You are a star ⭐️. @SimbaSCTanzania is forever grateful for your contribution. You will always be part of this great Club. We will miss you and wish you the best! May God always bless you and protect you! #NguvuMoja #ThiIsSimba pic.twitter.com/VclIcEksDv — Mohammed Dewji MO (@moodewji) June 5, 2021

Farewell to Francis Kahata Nyambura. He offered something a bit different. I liked his passing and movement in and around the box. Good player. — Salim Masoud Said (@salimosaid) June 5, 2021

Francis Kachi Kahata @SimbaSCTanzania



Vodacom Premier League 🏆🏆

Azam Federation Cup 🏆

Community Shield 🛡🛡



Please take note jersey no 25 is free, you know who it belongs to. pic.twitter.com/HTYG7TXAj3 — Kanyinyi (@franknidas) June 5, 2021

Francis Kahata leaves Simba, next destination not known yet but clubs from Sudan seem interested. — FloSimba (@FloSimba88) June 5, 2021