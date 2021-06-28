Fan View: ‘Jesse is the Messi of Kenya’ – Kenyans react after Were scores four for Zesco United

Timu ya Ziko will now play in the Caf Champions League alongside Zanaco after the former Tusker striker led by example

Kenyans have taken to social media to hail the latest achievement by striker Jesse Were after he scored four goals for Zesco United on Sunday.

The towering Harambee Star capped the 2020-21 season with four goals as the Timu Ya Ziko hammered Buildcon FC 7-2 in a Zambian top-tier match at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Timu ya Ziko scored the remaining three goals through Samson Mkandawire, John Chishimba, and Tafadzwa Rusike while the visitors got their two goals courtesy of Brian Mwila, who scored a brace.

It took the newly crowned champions just two minutes to take the lead. Team Kopala conceded a penalty in the second minute and the towering Kenyan rose for the occasion to give his team the lead.

The 32-year-old scored his second in the 13th minute before completing his hat-trick in the 23rd minute. Mwila reduced the deficit in the 37th minute to ensure the half-time result was 3-1 in favour of the champions.

Were needed a minute after the pause to score his fourth of the game after a slow start by the visitors.

What caught the eyes of many in the fixture is the goals scored by Were, who finished the season as the team’s top scorer with 10 goals, and also managed to reach 104 goals for the team since he joined them from FKF Premier League side Tusker four seasons ago.

Several Kenyans have called on Harambee Stars coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee to include the player in the national team squad for upcoming matches while others compared him to Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, who always shines for the club but aren't as prolific for the Argentina national team.

Below is how Kenyans reacted to Were’s display as per the post on Goal Africa Facebook page.

K'Ochaka Qevin: Jesse is the Messi of Kenya...good at the club but questionable at the country.

Ben Ben: Goal machine.Good work by this man. His record at Zesco will stay for so many years.

Frank Khaemba: King Jesse never fails to leave up to the occasion.

Rafael Muendo: The big question always arise...why haven't Kenya utilized this guy.

Marcello Omuttaha: Both Mwendwa And Mulee will never see that.

Bethwel MC Obondo: Europe material.

Kungu Domnic Wuod Awasi: And still not in the Kenyan national team. Wonders of Kenya.

Christøpher Jøhn: Manchester United should sign him, they don't have a striker.

Blessed Sam: Corrupt Kenyan coaches can't notice such talents.

Kaladi Mc Nkandu: The king is never honored in his home land . You don't know the beast you ignore his name #Were means #goal in Zambia.

Mark Maina: Is Nick Mwendwa aware he is a Kenyan?