Fan View: 'He has more goals than Arsenal' - Gunners trolled as Ronaldo scores in Manchester United second debut
Manchester United fans have trolled Arsenal after Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals for the Red Devils against Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday.
The Portuguese international scored in both halves as the Red Devils took three points after a 4-1 win against the Magpies with the other goals coming from Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard.
Ronaldo has a goal more than the whole Arsenal team achieved this season so far even though the former Real Madrid star has played two games less. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the only scorer for Arsenal in this campaign, his single goal coming against Norwich City on Saturday.
Ronaldo's second debut set a new record for the longest gap between appearances in the competition’s history - 12 years and 118 days - as his last Premier League appearance was in May 2009 against Arsenal.
Although he has scored upon his return, some fans feel he is a "glorified scorer" whose pace has slowed and can hardly dribble past an opponent, while others hailed the return of the "king" of English football.
Ronaldo has scored 48 hat-tricks in all competitions in his club career and the first of these came against Newcastle United, in a Premier League match in January 2008.
