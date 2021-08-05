Fan View: Gyan remembered as Ghana hit back at USA in Tokyo Olympic Games relay

Ghanaians have not held back in responding to a perceived condescending statement following Thursday's 4x100 relay at the Tokyo Olympics

Ghana's sports fans were celebrating Asamoah Gyan on social media while watching the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

This was after Ghana beat the United States to fifth position in the 4x100 meters relay in Heat 2 in Japan.

In a race that also featured China (ultimate winners), Germany, Canada, Denmark and Turkey in the early hours of Thursday, Ghana ran a new national record of 38.08 seconds to finish fifth.

Ghana's achievement saw them book a place in the final on Friday, while the Americans missed out in sixth spot.

Disappointed by the outcome, the American media criticised their team for losing to Ghana.

Ghana, who hold superiority over the USA in football, having won two out of three World Cup matches between the two sides, including a famous Gyan-inspired quarter-final win in 2010, have fans who wasted no time in pointing this out.

Other supporters have taken the opportunity to celebrate the former Sunderland and Udinese striker, who is the Black Stars' all-time top scorer.

Below are the best reactions:

Today dierr, agenda boys are using Asamoah Gyan to fight back. Eiii 😂 pic.twitter.com/QUclb0NRRJ — Habour Sika⚓🇬🇭 (@melo_mylo) August 5, 2021

As some US lady trigger Ghanaians de3 dem dey take Asamoah Gyan ein goal dey sub am 😂 this country?? Hmmm https://t.co/lbbBSE5zBX — Special Prosecutor 🇬🇭🌍 (@PoundzPendragon) August 5, 2021

Go and see how the name Asamoah Gyan is being invoked for the sports-war against USA.@ASAMOAH_GYAN3 nya nkwa daa w'ate 🙏 pic.twitter.com/1bNSwhdY4o — Ayawaso Chief Whip🌹🌹 (@AyeBoafo6) August 5, 2021

I'm sure Asamoah Gyan will look at the trend list and be like, what have I done this time??. — champions of Europe,😊🇬🇭🇮🇹🇮🇹 (@obanyansafo) August 5, 2021

Lol but Asamoah Gyan from Ghana be Single handling y’all in football what you mean? 😂 https://t.co/ODI3D10GK1 — UMAR MOROSKI🤘🏾 (@UmarMoroski) August 5, 2021

All of a sudden y’all praising Asamoah Gyan herhh Ghana🤣 — mele⚡️ (@_YAWMELE) August 5, 2021

Asamoah Gyan seeing his name on top of the trending list and be like"oh God,what have i done again"😂😂 — Fa Wo tw3💥💢💦 (@NanaKwame_samur) August 5, 2021

Asamoah Gyan is undoubtedly the best striker in the history of Ghana football.



pic.twitter.com/DLlfelKuyc — Fixon Dennis (@fixondennis) August 5, 2021

All jokes aside, Asamoah Gyan is the best striker in Ghana's football history. Let's appreciate him and stop that unnecessary banter. — David Axelrode (@davidaxelrode) August 5, 2021