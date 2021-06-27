Fan View: For Mosimane to reconcile with Mamelodi Sundowns, beat Kaizer Chiefs - mixed reactions as Al Ahly advance
Pitso Mosimane guided Al Ahly to the final of the 2020-21 Caf Champions League after defeating Esperance 3-0 on Saturday evening in the second leg of their semi-final tie.
Goals from Ali Maaloul, Mohamed Sherif, and Hussein El Shahat were enough for the Egyptian Premier League side to see off the Tunisian giants.
Mohamed Sherif’s 67th-minute strike had handed the Red Devils a 1-0 first-leg advantage at Stade Olympique de Rades.
As a result, the Egyptian heavyweights will be meeting their counterparts Kaizer Chiefs from South Africa, who eliminated Wydad Casablanca to make it to their first-ever final after a 1-0 aggregate win.
Football fans and supporters of Al Ahly have now taken to their social media accounts to react differently after the defending champions made it to the final once again.