Fan View: 'Come to Kotoko' - Andre Ayew urged to consider Ghana Premier League after Swansea goodbye 

There have been several responses to the attacker's farewell message to the Jack Army, some suggesting a move back home

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has been asked to consider the Ghana Premier League and Asante Kotoko after he released a farewell message to Swansea City fans.

Now a free agent, the 31-year-old is in search for a new club, having brought a second stint at Liberty Stadium to an end.

Earlier this month, Swansea announced the attacker's departure after their unsuccessful quest for Premier League promotion, but a prompt move into international action with Ghana meant he had not had the chance to address the Jack Army.

After posting an emotional goodbye message on social media, hundreds of fans have reacted, a section calling on him to make a return to Ghana.

Below are the best reactions:

come play GPL gee https://t.co/IDRAwZ8nBp — Omerta (@akinjide_) June 18, 2021

Come to Kotoko bro. https://t.co/b0RHV2bSQw — Clinton Eleto (@ClintonSpel) June 18, 2021

Ebi press conference or what?? — Duke of KG (@MDA_1602) June 17, 2021

Your English also got polished up🤟 charley the UK we all for go some oo😂😂 — Kay (@CKBreezy77) June 18, 2021

Andre is Pure Class https://t.co/IJ5NwdDojb — The Writeous One (@KwesiiAsomadu) June 18, 2021

From @AyewAndre to the jack family. Many thanks for the memories! 😘❤️🙏 https://t.co/r8NwGC9eDc — @IAMHENRYASANTE (@MistarHAT) June 17, 2021

Very moving and encouraging words from Capito...all the best in your new endeavour — Eugene Kwabena Davis (@eugene_kdkop) June 17, 2021

That's touching, it is well boy — NANA EGHAN (@ieghan) June 17, 2021

Wow all I see here is love 💕 Thanks to all for showing @AyewAndre that much love — Hussein Nakohabila (@Nakohabila_) June 18, 2021

Your Leadership on and off the field was worth Millions — Ayew scores (@ayewscores) June 17, 2021