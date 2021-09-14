Fan View: 'CK gone but Arteta lives?' - Ghana's Akonnor dismissal throws up fascinating comments
CK Akonnor’s dismissal from his role as Ghana head coach has been met with mixed reactions.
After almost two years at the helm of affairs, the former Wolfsburg captain, alongside his two assistant coaches, received the sack letter on Monday following a run of uninspiring results.
In 10 matches under his tutelage, the Black Stars won 4 matches, lost four and drew two, heightening calls for his sack, particularly following a 1-0 away loss to South Africa in the 2022 World Cup qualifier last week.
While a section of Ghanaians see the Ghana Football Association’s big call as positive, others believe the coach was affected by situations beyond his control. Another group, meanwhile, is focused on who takes up the job as Ghana’s next coach.
Below are some of the best reactions: