Fan View: 'CK gone but Arteta lives?' - Ghana's Akonnor dismissal throws up fascinating comments

There have been many reactions after the termination of the contract of the former Black Stars boss on Monday

CK Akonnor’s dismissal from his role as Ghana head coach has been met with mixed reactions.

After almost two years at the helm of affairs, the former Wolfsburg captain, alongside his two assistant coaches, received the sack letter on Monday following a run of uninspiring results.

In 10 matches under his tutelage, the Black Stars won 4 matches, lost four and drew two, heightening calls for his sack, particularly following a 1-0 away loss to South Africa in the 2022 World Cup qualifier last week.

While a section of Ghanaians see the Ghana Football Association’s big call as positive, others believe the coach was affected by situations beyond his control. Another group, meanwhile, is focused on who takes up the job as Ghana’s next coach.

Below are some of the best reactions:

C.K. Akonnor sacked. He was not fit for the Black Stars Coaching job. @Arsenal. Have you heard? Won't you sack Arteta? Eeeeeeeiii has he done you people medicine? Anaa meebodam? — Sam Attah-Mensah (@Sammens) September 13, 2021

Time to reflect and move on. CK Akonnor!!! pic.twitter.com/kbrFj1UtdS — Eli Kondoh (@Elikondoh) September 13, 2021

C.K.Akonnor, was so hungry for the national coach job, he didn't want to point out the flaws of the GFA. Bad Player selection, Bribery & corruption were all a problem but C.K. defended them. Now the system he defended has kicked him out. Welcome home, C.K. — Jojo Bruce-Quansah (@BruceJojo) September 14, 2021

Who would you want as the next Black Stars head coach? pic.twitter.com/NnsDexc1Jc — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) September 13, 2021

Why has Ghana Football Association spared Technical Director Lippert? He got Braydon Manu, German 2nd Division player, invited into Black Stars to be observed during #WorldCupQualifiers. Lippert's technical advise to CK Akonnor never improved results. His contribution? Zilch! 😠 pic.twitter.com/rWHFAEV6Qu — Dennis Mirpuri✍ (@MirpuriOfficial) September 13, 2021

CK Akonnor sacked as Black Stars coach, the job came too soon for him and he didn't take the opportunity to shine too.



No unique style of play, no pattern, weird call-ups, he was just not ready.



Bye bye CK. pic.twitter.com/ckDlpYpUYj — Fredrick Gyan-Mante (@Freddie_GH) September 13, 2021

Really sad for this man who had the desire and the will to do good things with the Black Stars but it went the wrong way for him. Hope you'll bounce back soon CK Akonnor.#Ghana pic.twitter.com/MP7nr5RSp3 — Aimé Atti (@CesaireAtti) September 13, 2021

So @FabrizioRomano did not see that Ghana will be sacking C K Akonnor? — SLY GEE 🇬🇭 ⭐ ⭐ (@nubanieslygee) September 14, 2021

CK Akonnor sacked! Has he really fail as a coach?🤔🤔🤔🤔 — Larkgh (@larkuorgh) September 14, 2021

Honestly, I feel sorry for C. K. Akonnor.

I remember as a kid watching Metro TV where Nana Agyemang talked about coaching education in Ghana.



He really saw ahead.@djALjahZEEra — Komla Delali Asorgoe, M.D. (@KomlaDAsorgoeMD) September 14, 2021

Since CK Akonnor has been sacked, over to you GFA 🤔😊 pic.twitter.com/ZuhkDGzVGU — Oscar (@MensahOscar) September 13, 2021

The politicians just used Ck for a mission and the mission has been accomplished so I’m not surprised with his sacking #PureSports — CK Akonnor (@RyconGh_) September 14, 2021

In @akonnor_ck final message. A name came in again.Just like #KwasiAppiah did when his time came an end.

The President's @NAkufoAddo.

And l dare say,this where our 40 trophy-less is sleeping .

Show me any country in this football world.Whose coach owns his duty to the president — Collins Gammy (@MICTATSI) September 14, 2021