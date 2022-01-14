Fan View: 'Choose your GOAT wisely' - Cameroon's Aboubakar hailed as better than Messi, Ronaldo
After captain Vincent Aboubakar helped Cameroon register a second Africa Cup of Nations win in Group A against Ethiopia on Thursday, online football fans hailed him, with some saying he is better than Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski this year.
Aboubakar and his striking partner Karl Toko Ekambi each scored a brace as the Indomitable Lions defeated Ethiopia 4-1 at Olembe. The efforts by the two secured Cameroon a place in the Round of 16 as they are at the top of the pool with six points.
Some online fans described him as "captain fantastic" and some took a jibe at Premier League side Manchester United, saying the Cameroonian has more goals this year than them.
Aboubakar has four goals in the competition after scoring two penalties against Burkina Faso in the opening game and the two goals on Thursday for the hosts.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Aboubakar's feat against the Walias: