Fan View: ‘Better than £80 million Maguire’ – Salisu’s Manchester United performance excites fans

The 22-year-old left many in awe with a fine performance in the Premier League on Sunday

Ghanaian defender Mohmmed Salisu did not miss an opportunity to make a statement about his quality when his Southampton side held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Sunday.

In the matchday two fixture at Saint Mary’s, the centre-back put up an arguable Man of the Match display to help the Saints snatch a point against the Red Devils.

He featured for the duration of the game, his highlight undoubtedly a goal-line clearance to deny United an early opener.

His performance has raised a lot of discussion about his continuous absence from the Ghana set-up, despite having already played two full seasons of elite division football in La Liga and the Premier League.

Earlier this week, Ghana coach CK Akonnor offered an explanation for the 22-year-old’s absence from international duty, revealing the defender was not yet ready to commit himself to the Black Stars.

Below are some of the best social media reaction after Sunday’s game.

Salisu MOTM, what a player — #21 (@emman_a1) August 22, 2021

Ghanaian born Mohammed Salisu performance was so superb at the defence of Southa mpton against Man U



Salisu is better than 80million pounds Harry Maguire — Kwesi Koomson KK4SHORT (@KKk4short) August 22, 2021

Salisu's Wall was just like the Jericho wall in this match



Good afternoon @ManUtd fans — Ebo Appiah (@eboapp) August 22, 2021

Mohammed Salisu was immense today

I counted three goal saving clearances. Well done. — Babátúndé (@ShaqmanX) August 22, 2021

Salisu is better than Maguire and Lindelof in my books — Don 🇬🇭 (@Opreisi) August 22, 2021

Salisu pocket Bruno, martial and co. Nobody is hyping this boy enough. He single handedly gave Southampton a point. — 𝙵𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚋𝚘𝚢 ✞𝚞𝚗𝚍𝚎 👑🇺🇸 (@fineboytunde_) August 22, 2021

Salisu dey ball like he be the highest paid CB in the league. Come on man — 🍷 (@fokin_louie) August 22, 2021

Mohammed Salisu deserves the MoTM.

Solid display by the Ghanaian central defender. — Ekow Amoasi Is My Name (@amoasi_ekow) August 22, 2021

Salisu be the only good CB Ghana go fit get in the next 5 years. — Bonsam Tremendous (@mufasane) August 22, 2021

Ah so the salisu dem say he nor fi play black stars nu that? — Hafiz (@LastAdamz) August 22, 2021

Ghana can build a good defence line around Salisu (i.e. if & when he decides to play for us 😁). He has impressed me everytime I've watched him. — Kofi Kwarteng (@kba_LFC) August 22, 2021

Amazing performance Mohammed Salisu

But we have sakawa GFA so he will never play for Black Stars — Mr Arsenal🇬🇭 #WeTaya (@mikaogh2) August 22, 2021