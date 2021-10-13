Fan View: Bafana Bafana need Andile Jali's experience

South Africa boosted their ambitions of qualifying for the 2022 Fifa World Cup finals by claiming a 1-0 win over Ethiopia on Tuesday evening.

The narrow victory saw Bafana Bafana leapfrog Ghana into the top spot with two matches left and only the group winner will advance to the next round of the qualifiers.

Most Bafana fans were not happy with the team's performance against Walia ibex as the 1996 African champions needed Getaneh Kebede's own goal to secure maximum points at FNB Stadium.

One of the main talking points was the South African midfield with coach Hugo Broos having started Yusuf Maart and Njabulo Ngcobo, who are still trying to establish themselves at international level.

Many supporters urged Broos to call up Mamelodi Sundowns veteran midfielder Andile Jali as they feel that the team needs his experience in midfield with the 31-year-old boasting 44 Bafana caps.

Read how Twitter reacted to South Africa's triumph over Ethiopia:

Bafana Bafana can’t complete 5 simple passes. To be honest we need the experience of Andile Jali in the middle — Kagiso Mogari (@KayMogari) October 12, 2021

Well done Bafana Bafana , we need experience players especially in the midfield ( Jali ) and Zwane — Mandla Fana Zulu (@MandlaZulu14) October 13, 2021

Bafana Bafana are 10 games unbeaten, winning 7 and drawing 3.



They have scored 16 and conceded 3.



During the last 10 matches, they have played only 1 friendly game.😅 pic.twitter.com/U5YJS8BOAZ — Dr Daniel Marven (PhD) (@danielmarven) October 13, 2021

Bafana bafana

Our twin 6 was all over the place, we need to consider riva, jali or zungu,.... Ngcobo and zuke 👀 — 🚨🇿🇦👮Kapteni👮🇿🇦🚨◼️🔶 (@MYKAPTENI) October 12, 2021

I miss Andile Jali in the Bafana jersey 🤞🤞 #BafanaBafana — SABC Radio Dj🇿🇦 (@TboyMP) October 12, 2021

Andile Jali would have been a great addition in this bafana bafana side. we lack someone with experience who will bulldoze the Midfield!! — Keyboard Activist (@seahlenxums) October 12, 2021

Thank you Bafana Bafana for the win. We need to beat Ghana 🇬🇭 to get to knockout stage. pic.twitter.com/AXvj1GqFbg — Seswantsho (@Seswantsho3) October 12, 2021

Add Jali and Zwane to that Bafana Bafana squad then we’re good to go 👌🏾 — Y.N (@YongamaNikelo) October 12, 2021

The most important thing is the victory for Bafana Bafana



Could have played a lot better vs Ethiopia



Only Ghana and South Africa can top the group



It's about to get NASTY 🔥#WorldCupQualifiers #FIFAWorldCupQualifiers #RSAETH Ngcobo Hugo Broos pic.twitter.com/g9UibaY0xN — Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) October 12, 2021

Bafana Bafana has made it to the stage where everybody who didn’t care are now starting to pay attention and they are usually the most negative. It happens all the time at the brink of greatness and my boys don’t do well if you watch football through a magnifying glass. — 𝐆𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐨𝐯 (@_BigSexy) October 13, 2021

With him Bafana Bafana is safe and shall not concede. He did it against Ghana and Ethiopia. Riva can replace Mvala but Hugo trust Ngcobo even if he is not playing at his club level 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/ecrjb9rdpJ — KG_N21 🍃 (@CaGee21) October 13, 2021

bafana bafana need a player like Jali right now pic.twitter.com/xZYEieTgPu — Lutho (@Lutho_Noyila) October 12, 2021

Andile Jali is Needed in this Bafana Guys and Zungu this team can't defend and they can't even make 5 or 6 touches no no something is not right and yes they are winning but Iam not convinced 💔💔 https://t.co/aEewUzvkUs — Owen (@Bongaz_16) October 12, 2021

Bafana Bafana Need Jali 😥😥 — ALright Mulaifa (@AlrightMulaifa) October 12, 2021

I really love how Hugo Broos is dealing with all the egoists from the so called Big 3 teams...who could have thought that a player from Sekhukhune & Royal AM can play for Bafana Bafana?? pic.twitter.com/PBA6rOdP4t — Ndlondlo Msibinator_Zwelly (@MsibinatorZ) October 13, 2021

@MikeMakaab@SimthoDladla



We need Jali in the Bafana Bafana staring 11 our midfield is not strong, we are playing wide balls every time we are playing in the middle — Lucus (@MrLooker_Lucus) October 12, 2021

Poor display by Bafana bafana, Ghana will beat us with this team , We need Jali,Zwane and Tau. — Wandaboy (@thami_twc) October 12, 2021

We need Andile Jali and Percy Tau in this team #BafanaBafana — Buhle M The DJ (@BooGy_M) October 12, 2021

Bafana bafana has been lucky truth be told... Hugo broos is plumber mix this youngsters with experienced players like zwane ,jali ...Erasmus

...ayi stop trying to prove a point — biko bigger (@N_many_mo) October 12, 2021

The last match betweeen Bafana v Ghana to determine top spot will be interesting — #TheBucsAndTheBlues (@TK_the_Pirate) October 13, 2021

To coach Baxter please help the team going foward play Ngcobo in midfield if you don't have a space for him at the back so that he can adjust to it and that will help Bafana too with his lack of positioning in role✌ pic.twitter.com/z6TyH9rEBw — komza (@XolileRion) October 13, 2021

Somebody must tell Rick Flair that Bafana Bafana needs Andile Jali in the midfield. Also his back 4 was in sixes and sevens. I'm a Chiefs fan but Sundowns back 4 can do a better job there. Congrats to the lads nonetheless... — 🇿🇦Mpristo Dimariya🇿🇦 (@MpristozSA) October 12, 2021

Bafana Bafana

In Mr Hugo Broos sir I believe

🇿🇦

Ghana we are coming for you 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/BcwWLCejQY — 👸Queen Motso🙌👸 (@MabuelaMichey) October 12, 2021

I still say that we need Andile Jali at the center of the midfield. We are not yet stable at the central defence but i commend Hugo Broos's philosophy. I hope we qualify for the World Cup. — Heart 💔Broken Bloem Celtic Suppoter😭😭 (@baksmokhwae1) October 13, 2021

For me Njabulo ngcobo tried his best but I think andile jali,khomtjo,zungu,sithebe or makhawula can do much better in that position — Gumbi Morris (@GumbiMorris1) October 13, 2021