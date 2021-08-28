Fan View: ‘Arsenal women can definitely lash the men’ – Calls for Arteta's head after Manchester City thumping
Arsenal have faced a barrage of criticism on social media after they suffered their third Premier League defeat in a row, going down 5-0 against Manchester City on Saturday.
Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring for the home team at the Etihad in the seventh minute and Ferran Torres added a second five minutes later in what was a rapid start by the hosts.
The North London side were then reduced to ten men in the 35th minute when midfielder Granit Xhaka was dismissed for a two-footed lunge on Joao Cancelo, before Gabriel Jesus added the third for City in the 43rd minute to ensure they led 3-0 lead at the half-time break.
Editors' Picks
- Wanyama's CF Montreal claim MLS win as Nigeria's Achara strikes for Toronto FC
- Disappointment for Liverpool but not despair as Chelsea produce defensive masterclass at Anfield
- Matasi: Tusker complete signing of Harambee Stars goalkeeper
- Did Man City really need Ronaldo? Jesus shines as a winger once again in Arsenal rout
After the resumption, Rodri powered home the fourth into the corner in the 54th minute before Torres wrapped up the scoring with his second of the day with a header in the 84th minute.
The defeat now means Arsenal have lost all their first three matches – a 2-0 defeat against promoted side Brentford on the opening day, 2-0 against Chelsea at home last week, and now against City.
The latest result has left fans across Africa calling for Mikel Arteta's head, while others predicted the Gunners could face relegation at the end of the season.
Below is how Twitter reacted to the defeat by the Pep Guardiola charges.