Fan View: 'Are we that bad?' - Ghana fans bemoan Afcon draw with Gabon

It was another disappointing day at the office for Ghana as they conceded late to settle for a 1-1 draw with Gabon at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon on Friday.



Andre Ayew scored to break the deadlock for the Black Stars in the first half but Jim Allevinah’s strike two minutes to full time ensured the sharing of spoils in the Group C matchday two fixture in Yaounde.



Ghana, who succumbed to a 1-0 opening day defeat to Morocco, find themselves third on the table, heading into their final group match against Comoros on Tuesday.



Many Ghanaians took to social media to share their frustration at Friday’s result.



Below are some of the best reactions:

This Milo is very bitter. It’s like Royale cocoa. Raw cocoa paa — yaw obeng (@yobeng) January 14, 2022

Thomas Partey playing like Bruno Fernandes in a portugal jersey, rubbish — Essel 🇬🇭💉 (@thatEsselguy) January 14, 2022

Are we that bad that we can't convincingly beat Gabon?#AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/5fhbKoaJ03 — Amoah Kofi (@Milikykophy) January 14, 2022

The referee say make Partey go call number 25 come make he give am red card. Partey say he no nor any number 25 for the team inside — M (@Mike_Nkansah) January 14, 2022

Corruption enti issahaku will be on the bench and then team owner jordan ayew will be useless for 89 minutes. — AYEDUASE PULISIC (@quame_age) January 14, 2022

I honestly can't believe Ghana is talking about fairplay. The only fairplay rule we have in football is Financial Fair Play. Any other thing is a kind gesture. — SITSO (@OfficialSitso) January 14, 2022

Black Queens Buei



Black Stars Buei-est



What a time to be a Ghanaian 💔#AFCON2021 — WoSo Maniacs (@WosoManiacs) January 14, 2022

This thing pain me rough. — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) January 14, 2022

Our only correct striker too go turn Azumah claim red card. Ah — Brimonidine 🧬 (@DrDNA_) January 14, 2022

The match finish finish for Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo but I still dey here because I no dey bars what I just witnessed. Eei. Boi. #AFCONwithJuliet pic.twitter.com/Q7EVQLhubj — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) January 14, 2022

My biggest pain is abt how we're alarmingly losing that fear factor built by the sweat of our fathers and grandfathers.



That a Gabon coach comes to a presser a day before the game to say, he is aware Ghana can't beat his team



And comes back the next day to brag about same 💔 — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) January 14, 2022

Wei y3 milo?



Milo nsuo nsuo — AFCONonGHOne (@thenanaaba) January 14, 2022

Chale the players di3 we have good players oo...we just have to get them a good coach — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) January 14, 2022