Fan View: 'Another easy win given gifted to Mamelodi Sundowns' - Kaizer Chiefs players under fire

Amakhosi supporters feel the players underperformed and some questioned the selection and tactics applied by the technical bench

Many Kaizer Chiefs fans have turned on their players after a disappointing 2-0 Premier Soccer League loss to Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.



Grant Kekana and Peter Shalulile scored the two goals for the Brazilians to ensure they registered a second straight victory against the Glamour Boys after they eliminated them from the MTN8 tournament in August.



After the loss, many fans felt the players should shoulder the blame as well as head coach Stuart Baxter from the disappointing day in Pretoria. Sundowns remain unbeaten and are at the top of the table with seven points as Amakhosi sit 10th.



How Twitter reacted:

Another easy win GIVEN to Sundowns by our players. We lost this game because of them. We wasted so many chances, we should have won this game. There is nothing special about this Sundowns team, we were the better team — Mohlomi Motsoari (@MohlomiMotsoari) September 12, 2021

It's a shame 2 see mst of u attacking Nurkovic. He made more attempts on goal more thn any Chiefs player..hw mny attempts did Billiat make th whole game?... Is there any sense in putting him on th wing? Wt do u expect frm hm on tht position? Baxter wnts him 2 fail, n it's working — Black Crown🇸🇿 (@impilo09_Simz) September 12, 2021

It's only a matter of time before Dolly, Billiat, Nange and Blom lose the hunger they have.



Terminate the two Ngcobos contracts, and Sekgota as well. We can't let that talent go to stands, its needed in our footballing world. — Phatudi Modiba 🇿🇦 (@Phatudi_Modiba) September 12, 2021

Credit to Blom and Alexander for being discipline and consistent. Nurkovic needs to be benched and come as a sub always until he comes to his senses. We need to revamp at the back, the pairing of Mathoho and Cardoso has been ineffective for far too long, it needs to be dissolved. pic.twitter.com/bafbcg4MLY — Sfisokuhle Mahlangu (@Sfiso_Mahlangu2) September 12, 2021

Nurković is fine. They playing him same position as they did to Kambole, set up for failure.



You can't expect Nurković to cross the ball to Billiat, Billiat can't win headers against any defender. — Phatudi Modiba 🇿🇦 (@Phatudi_Modiba) September 12, 2021

We don't have to beat Sundowns to win the league. Taking positives from this match, Mabiliso must start... if we can play like this against small teams like Royal Am, Sekhukhune, Pirates, etc, we can collect maximum points. The coach must combine a strong eleven — Thabo Sthibo (@Tbose01) September 12, 2021

To showed me that game intelligence is a none factor in our coach. Cole was dead in the middle yet he played 90', Nurkovic was taken out of the by the many clear cut chances he missed. Mathoho was always out of position covering RB and boy was he exposed... — Itumeleng Mmatlou Nkoko (@IMNkoko23) September 12, 2021

Can I ask, what are Mathoho and Cardoso offering us going forward and defensively as well? I try figuring out but I am seeing anything special about them — Heavenly Palace Real Estate (Pty) Ltd (@HeavenlyPalaceR) September 12, 2021

A good medicine in the hands of a fool can be very dangerous. Playing Mathoho and Cardoso combination as our Centrebacks failed Chiefs for the last 6 years and instead of fixing that u trying a new 3 Centreback pairing against Sundowns which affected Dube's game. — KURNARHA® (@KurNarha_SA) September 12, 2021

Playing Nurkovic out of Position and Billiat is not a target man but a winger. Chiefs biggest challenge is not playing personnel but it's a technical problem. Defender of the season is now a bench warmer just bcos of that leaking Tower and Cardoso combination. — KURNARHA® (@KurNarha_SA) September 12, 2021

I'm so worried about our game plan and tactics for yesterday's performance



Coach must do better. Last time they came from 2 goals down with flat 4 at the back but now he's playing 5 defenders,why?



For sure Sundowns were worried about before the game — mpisane_a.a (@AshleyMpisane) September 13, 2021

You can't play Austin Dube against Sundowns man I mean he cost us the two goals, and I don't understand why Ngcobo was on the bench. Nurkovic should have been substituted and then bring in Segkota and N. Ngcobo. Why the hell is the Defender of the season on the bench again? — Mlondolozi Ndhlovu (@mlo_ndhlovu) September 12, 2021

I want answers from this club about Ngcobo! Imagine defender of the season on the bench but we are leaking at the back. 😩 Baxter. Just play the man already. We will swing this song until we see him in the back. Don’t bore us! Please. @KaizerChiefs — UHURU (@lifeofuhuru) September 12, 2021

The quality of play Sundowns displays is just beyond, they just need those slight chances, the squeeze in kind of and indeed they will punish you. This is what we call quality. They don't sweat for goals they manufacture them, like a machine on the ran. B4 you note boom boom — Mr Cool (@Jettymr) September 12, 2021

For as long we have Mathoho and Cardoso will always concede, Dube was always left vulnerable because the two are always out of position. And poor decision making to give Manyama that penalty, he is still rusty why he took the penalty. Baxter is too comfortable, we need to visit — 🇿🇦SirBeardedZA♈⭐🌐 (@ArmstrongMalco3) September 12, 2021

1.Blom is better than Frosler that boy is a fighter

2.We missed chances... Sundowns didn't dominate they jus took their chances which is what experienced team do

3.Our football is far far better,makes me realize Katsande wasted our time for 4 years

4.We need Castro back — uGatsheni njalo loh🐘🐘🇿🇦 (@MuzieSndlovu) September 12, 2021

Blom and Dolly were amazing as usual... Our midfield too. Defense was nonsense, plus coaching. — siya nkosi (@siyaup) September 12, 2021