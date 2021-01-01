Fan View: Allegri return could end Ronaldo stay at Juventus

African football fans believe the return of the Italian tactician to Old Lady will leave the five time Ballon d'Or winner looking for a new club

Football fans are looking forward to the return of Massimiliano Allegri to Juventus with mixed feelings with many believing his arrival will see the club’s star player Cristiano Ronaldo leave the side.

Goal had confirmed the 53-year-old manager will be appointed to replace Andrea Pirlo who is set to be relieved of his duty after an uninspiring 2020-21 campaign.

The Italian tactician left the Old Lady in 2019 and was replaced by Maurizio Sarri after spending four trophy-laden years with the club.

His likely return has already generated mixed feelings with some fans excitedly looking forward to it, and others believing his second spell with the club will end Ronaldo's stay in Italy.

With the hiring of #Allegri that means a farewell to #CR7 . Thank you Ronaldo . Adios . #Juve — Marco Pellegrino ❿ © (@Pellegri23) May 27, 2021

I'm sad to see Zidane go, but the situation is as terrible as many of you are making it out to be. It's traditional to move players on & right now there are a lot of players that needs to leave for their own good. I hope Pochettino gets the job #Allegri #RMLive — BigMac (@MacObamwonyi) May 27, 2021