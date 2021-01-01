Fan View: AFC Leopards 'fried' by Bidco United and left to dry

Agitated Ingwe fans mocked the team’s latest result which saw them miss the chance to move top of the table after losing at home

AFC Leopards fans have openly criticised the team after they missed another chance to move top of the FKF Premier League table on Sunday.

Ingwe went into the match against Bidco United knowing a win will see them move to 39 points on the log and take control but it was not the case as the promoted side humiliated them 3-1 at Ruaraka grounds.

Goals came from Alex Juma, Peter Nzuki, and David Orem in the 7th minute, 41st, and 51st minutes respectively. Midfielder Shaka Bienvenue pulled a goal back for Ingwe in the 81st minute but it was not enough to help them get something from the game.

AFC Leopards had another chance to move top of the log eight days ago but they also fluffed it after battling to a frustrating 0-0 draw against Posta Rangers, and against Bidco it was another chance for them after leaders KCB had suffered a 1-0 defeat against Sofapaka on Saturday and which they have now wasted.

Article continues below

Tusker, who beat Vihiga United 4-0 at Mumias Complex also on Sunday, have now assumed leadership of the table but Ingwe should blame themselves for their disjointed display against Bidco United, whom they had beaten 2-0 in their first-round meeting.

Below is how Twitter reacted to Ingwe’s latest setback in their quest to move top of the 18-team table.

It's probably abt time @AFCLeopards tracked down their old head coach if what we read last night regarding Pep Guardiola's failure to win the UEFA CL is true. My dear friends@ Ingwe,If you want to win the League can some fried kuku& ugali be organized to have this talk? #Bkpl pic.twitter.com/ifULiDnAg5 — Sally Bolo (@SallyBolo) May 30, 2021

Bidco walimwaga mafuta kwa kiwanja kila kitu inateleza😂😂 — ØCHİENG (@Its_Fanuel) May 30, 2021

Match day 18 is premium tears ....But we don't give up, we are the Leopards... @BidcoUnited Beat the hell out of us.. 1:0 ..



We move on to the next one because we are the Leopards.#INGWE pic.twitter.com/iIbt13hENa — AFC Leopards - Kayole Branch (@AfcKayoleBranch) May 30, 2021

AFC Leopards fail to overtake KCB on the top of the summit as Bidco United get a comfortable 3-1 win over Leopards.



In another BetKing Premier League encounter, Tusker FC smashed Western Kenya based side Vihiga United 4-0 as the race for FKF title continues to tighten pic.twitter.com/nkwCAN3ytz — Ayyub Abdallah (@AyyubAbdallah3) May 30, 2021

Soccer is a game where you can win you can draw and you can loose. Today we lost. — Emmanuel. (@Kweyu_) May 30, 2021

Being fried with Bidco cooking oil. pic.twitter.com/Tp1Ccgx95N — Dennio ❁ (@BersenDennio) May 30, 2021

Useless team, whenever they have chance to go top, they squander, , bure kabisa — Castron Musonye (@CastronMusonye) May 30, 2021

match fixing has destroyed football in this country — Ambrose Ouma (@ambroseouma88) May 30, 2021

Our in-laws, AFC Leopard, are being slaughtered by Bidco United FC. They presently have a two-goal advantage. Is AFC capable of making a comeback, or do they lack mental fortitude? — Sally Bolo (@SallyBolo) May 30, 2021

It's not over till the fat lady sings.... 1-3 it ends in favour of the CSR outfit Bidco United. Onto the next one. — Mbakaya khwa Milimu (@mbakayamilimu) May 30, 2021

FT



Vihiga United 0-4 Tusker fc



AFC Leopards 1-3 Bidco United



Tusker are back on top of the FKF Premier League table. KCB and AFC Leopards move to 2nd and 3rd respectively. #FKFPL #SportsArenaKE pic.twitter.com/vEQH7iIOsw — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) May 30, 2021

@AFCLeopards your performance is very poor and you can not win any cup. Every season you run away from crown, Gor is the only serious and performing team, where was Gor before? And where is Gor now. When the team need points, you drop. Don't ever blame Coach, players to blame. — Shiska (@shisoka_john) May 30, 2021