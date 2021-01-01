FKF Premier League

Fan View: AFC Leopards 'fried' by Bidco United and left to dry

Dennis Mabuka
AFC Leopards vs Bidco United at Ruaraka.
AFC Leopards.
Agitated Ingwe fans mocked the team’s latest result which saw them miss the chance to move top of the table after losing at home

AFC Leopards fans have openly criticised the team after they missed another chance to move top of the FKF Premier League table on Sunday.

Ingwe went into the match against Bidco United knowing a win will see them move to 39 points on the log and take control but it was not the case as the promoted side humiliated them 3-1 at Ruaraka grounds.

Goals came from Alex Juma, Peter Nzuki, and David Orem in the 7th minute, 41st, and 51st minutes respectively. Midfielder Shaka Bienvenue pulled a goal back for Ingwe in the 81st minute but it was not enough to help them get something from the game.

AFC Leopards had another chance to move top of the log eight days ago but they also fluffed it after battling to a frustrating 0-0 draw against Posta Rangers, and against Bidco it was another chance for them after leaders KCB had suffered a 1-0 defeat against Sofapaka on Saturday and which they have now wasted.

Tusker, who beat Vihiga United 4-0 at Mumias Complex also on Sunday, have now assumed leadership of the table but Ingwe should blame themselves for their disjointed display against Bidco United, whom they had beaten 2-0 in their first-round meeting.

Below is how Twitter reacted to Ingwe’s latest setback in their quest to move top of the 18-team table.

