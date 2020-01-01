Fameyeh scores as FC Orenburg bow to Spartak Moscow

The Ghana international found the net, nonetheless, his team bowed at home to visiting Red-Whites on Saturday

FC Orenburg suffered a 3-1 home defeat to , with Joel Fameyeh netting his fifth goal of the season.



The international handed Orenburg an impressive start thanks to his 17th minute effort thanks to Uros Radakovic’s assist.



However, their lead faded into thin air after the Red-Whites equalised through Ezequiel Ponce’s 44th minute strike.



In the evenly balanced encounter, Spartak Moscow took the lead through Jordan Larsson, while Reziuan Mirzov guaranteed victory in the 90th minute.



The 22-year-old forward was on parade from start to finish but that could not prevent Konstantin Yemelyanov’s men from their fifth home defeat of the season.



’s Mamadou Sylla was brought in as a 78th minute replacement for Serbian striker Djordje Despotovic.

Defeat for Orenburg see them drop to 11th in the Russian topflight log with 23 points after 22 outings – just one point above the drop zone.



For Domenico Tedesco's side, they are now ranked eighth after amassing 28 points from 22 league outings.

Fameyah would be hoping to increase his goal tally for the season when Orenburg visit in their next league outing at RZD Arena.





