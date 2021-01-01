Fali Cande ends Portimonense wait with Porto header

The 25-year-old Bissau Guinean left-back has scored his first goal for the Primeira Liga outfit in Saturday's defeat to the Dragons

Fali Cande scored his first Portimonense goal with a header in Saturday’s 2-1 Portuguese topflight defeat to FC Porto, in the process ending his lifelong wait to find the back of the net for Paulo Sergio’s team.

Having bowed 2-0 to Santa Clara in their last outing, they welcomed the Dragons to Algarve's Estadio Municipal de Portimao with the aim of returning to winning ways, nevertheless, they ended up on the losing side.

The first chance of the game fell to the hosts but Dener was unable to beat onrushing goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin after being released by Moroccan defender Fahd Moufi.

In the 25th minute, Porto almost took the lead but goalkeeper Samuel was well positioned to save Mehdi Taremi’s tame header from Wilson Manafa’s cross.

In a first half that was characterised by numerous misses, it was Sergio Conceicao’s side who went one goal up on the stroke of half-time following a Lucas Possignolo own goal. While trying to clear a goal-bound Moussa Marega effort, the Brazilian defender erroneously turned the ball into his own net.

Sergio’s side came out blazing from the blast of referee Rui Costa’s whistle in the second-half, and their persistence was rewarded in the 64th minute thanks to Cande. The Guinea-Bissau prospect headed the ball past goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin after an exchange of passes with Portuguese forward Beto.

Three minutes later, the 29-time Portuguese league champions restored their lead as Sergio Oliveira’s freekick sailed into the net after rebounding off Samuel.

Despite pouring attacks from the hosts, they were unable to equalise as their Pedro Sa was given the marching orders in the 90th minute.

Mali’s Marega was substituted in the 88th for Chico Conceicao, while Nigeria’s Zaidu Sanusi and Congolese defender Chancel Mbemba played from start to finish. Whereas, Guinea-Bissau’s Nanu and Senegal’s Mamadou Loum played no role in the cagey fixture.

On the other hand, Cande was replaced for Fabricio in the 81st minute with Moufi seeing every minute of action. Furthermore, Ghana’s Emmanuel Hackman and Congo's Giannelli Imbula were not considered for selection.

With this result, Porto are second behind league leaders Sporting Lisbon having accrued 54 points from 24 matches. Portimonense occupy the 13th position with 23 points from the same number of outings.