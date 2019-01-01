Faiz Nasir among 3 cut from Malaysia squad to Indonesia

Tan Cheng Hoe named his 23 man squad plus one for the opening match against Indonesia on Sep 5 with the Selangor player among those that missed out.

In the end, it was evident that Cheng Hoe had already decided who among three players that he will drop prior to the start of the match against Jordan yesterday. Faiz Nasir and Jafri Firdaus Chew were both left out of the playing squad and so it proved their fate today as the head coach revealed the squad that will travel to Jakarta on September 3.

Joining them in missing out the opening joint 2022 World Cup and 2023 qualification is Hazwan Bakri. Even though the Johor Darul Ta'zim player featured as a second half substitute in the 0-1 defeat to Jordan, he did not do enough to convince Cheng Hoe of his form as well as fitness.

"We know Hazwan is a good calibre player in attack but he hasn't played in a while and he struggles to keep up with the tempo of international match. However we'll keep monitoring him in the . As for Faiz, he had fever and feels weak, so we had to drop him.

"Jafri Chew was someone we wanted to give a chance but he has to work harder to be part of the national team. These three players will be kept under close watch and after the Indonesia game, we might still call them if there's any injury," said Cheng Hoe after Saturday's recovery session.

Even though only 23 players could be part of the match day squad, Cheng Hoe has decided to take one more because of the injury that Mohamadou Sumareh is currently suffering from, with worries that the player could not recover in time to face Indonesia.

Overall there's a good shape to the squad that certainly looks on paper to be a stronger squad than the one which reached the final of the 2018 . There are good options in every position with perhaps only 3-4 players who do not have similar level back-ups.

Squad to Indonesia:

Goalkeeper: Farizal Marlias, Hafizul Hakim, Ifwat Akmal

Defender: Nazirul Naim, La'Vere Corbin-Ong, Shahrul Saad, Adam Nor Azlin, Irfan Zakaria, Dominic Tan, Matthew Davies, Syahmi Safari

Midfielder: Akram Mahinan, Syamer Kutty Abba, Danial Amier, Brendan Gan, Nor Azam Azih

Forward: Safawi Rasid, Mohamadou Sumareh, Akhyar Rashid, Norshahrul Idlan Talaha, Shahrel Fikri, Hadin Azman, Syafiq Ahmad, J. Partiban

