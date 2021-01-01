Faina Jacobs: Posta Rangers complete signing of former Sofapaka defender

The Mailmen have brought the centre-back on board to bolster the team after a poor run of results

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Posta Rangers have confirmed the signing of veteran defender Faina Jacobs.

The Mailmen have been active in the short transfer window, and the arrival of the defender will bolster their back-four.

"Signing news, Rangers would like to welcome Faina Jacobs to the mail team," read a short post on the club's official social media outlet.

"[The defender] has joined the team for three years."

Jacobs arrives as a free agent after being axed by 2009 champions Sofapaka, along with seven others, a couple of weeks ago.

Others who were released alongside the centre-back are Nigerian forward Promise Chinoso, defender Bryson Juma, who was signed in November from second-tier Soy United, midfielders David Simiyu and Collins Wakhungu, goalkeeper Isaiah Wakasala, Ghanaian striker Jedinak Nana and another Nigerian striker Michael Karamor.

Recently, the Mailmen released six players as they continue to rebuild for the season. Those who were shown the door by coach Stanley Okumbi are Collins Okumu, Salim Odeka, Bill Oporia, Raphael Asudi, Elijah Mwanzia, and Yusuf Juma.

Jacobs joins Alex Dunga Luganji, who joined the team from the National Super League side Nairobi Stima, rising star Steiner Musasia and Josphat Lopaga.

The Mailmen also signed midfielder Bernard Ondiek from Gor Mahia a couple of days ago.

The veteran player found it hard to break into the K'Ogalo first team and opted to try his fortune elsewhere. The Mailmen jumped on the opportunity and brought him on board.

Other arrivals in the team are Evans Makari Maliachi from Talanta FC, Joshua Otieno Nyatini from Wazito FC, and Ambrose Awio Ayoyi from Biashara Mara United.

On Sunday, Posta Rangers were condemned to a 3-1 loss by Sofapaka at Kasarani Stadium.

Mohamed Kilume, who was appointed the vice-captain on Friday, assisted Titus Achesa in breaking the deadlock in favour of Batoto ba Mungu in the 20th minute. Lawrence Juma added the second one in the 35th minute as he continues to make a great impact at the club.

Jackson Dwang scored Posta Rangers' goal in the 58th minute and had goalkeeper Kelvin Omondi to thank for not conceding more after a few fine saves.