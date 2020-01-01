Failure to take chances cost Kariobangi Sharks vs Bandari – Muluya

The youthful coach believes his team could have defeated their hosts only if they could have been clinical in front of the goal

head coach William Muluya states his team were punished by for failing to take their chances, especially in the first half.

The Dockers needed a John Mwita strike to defeat the Nairobi-based side and avenge the first leg loss by the same margin. It was the fourth consecutive win for the coastal side in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

“In the first half, we had four clear chances to score but we did not use them,” Muluya told Goal.

“After the break, [Bandari] came back a little stronger but we still managed to get a good scoring opportunity but again, we did not capitalize on it. It hurts to lose a game which we could have won, but again it is an eye-opener on the departments we need to work on.”

His opposite number Twahir Muhiddin is delighted with the way his charges stepped up in the second half after a poor start.

“It was not the best first half from us, we lost possession on numerous occasions and struggled to command the game,” the veteran tactician told Goal.

“Despite us scoring in the first 45 minutes, it was not the best game. It changed after the break and we did better and could have scored more goals.”

Bandari are on 32 points while Sharks have 12 points less.